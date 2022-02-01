Author Mary Angeline Bell Helps One Find Joy in the Midst of Sorrow
Volume of poems inspires hope to the afflictedTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Words have a way into one's heart. They have the power to brighten up one’s day, to bring sadness and worries, to bring joy and grace. A kind word from a friend, a greeting from a stranger, or even an imperious remark from a supervisor or relative can alter one’s mood and disposition. Such is the power of the written language, one that poet Mary Angeline Bell acknowledges, and which inspired her in writing the poems found in her third published volume aptly titled "Rejoice."
Mary Angeline “Angie” Bell was born in New Mexico, but soon moved to Portland when she was three. Writing has always been one of her greatest strengths. Her first volume of poetry, "Pearls and Stars", was published in the 1980s. Despite her adversities in life, one of which is being born with a medical condition that hinders physical growth, she continues to radiate such a positive outlook and encourages people through her words. Powerfully standing at 4’5” tall, Angie is a mother, a grandmother, a writer, and an inspiration.
In the hope of making a positive difference in the world of those afflicted with injustice and suffering, Ms. Bell has released "Rejoice," her third collection of poems. Focused on the power and grace of the Creator, Angie, as she is fondly called, draws from her life experiences in weaving inspirational poems for people who are struggling. Aware of the realities of life, she invites the readers to share her joy in finding the good in the bad and in finding peace and grace in the midst of the storm.
This uplifting book is surely one that inspires you to go on with your day with a gleeful outlook. "Rejoice" is available on Mary Angeline’s website https://authormaryangeline.com/. You may also purchase the book on Amazon.
