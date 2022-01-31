PHILIPPINES, January 31 - Press Release January 31, 2022 Manifestation of Senator Pia S. Cayetano On the third reading approval of SB 2233: Foundling Recognition and Protection Act Background: the senators were discussing in plenary the ruling of the Senate Electoral Tribunal (SET) in November 2015 on the disqualification case filed vs Sen Grace Poe "For the record, your honor, wala naman akong baong bisikleta sa trunk ng kotse ko. But we were both walking. Napalakad ako sa traffic, pero wala akong dalang bisikleta noon, although I would've biked if I had a bike." "What I'd just like to add, your honor, is that, it was truly an honor, and it is an honor for me, to be part of history, to be part of a landmark decision that honors and recognizes the rights of a child, particularly a foundling. It so happened to be in the face and person of a colleague and a good friend, Sen. Grace Poe. But it was my honor to make that difficult decision." 'And in the days and weeks and years to come, I hope that when we are faced with similar challenges, we are able to set aside politics and make the right decisions. So thank you also for that privilege, dear colleagues. I was in the SET, which was normally very boring, but that became one of the more exciting parts in our journey as a senator in the Senate. Thank you."