President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc extends New Year greetings

VIETNAM, February 1 -

President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc. VNA/VNS Photo

President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc has sent the best New Year greetings to all Vietnamese people throughout the nation and abroad on the eve of traditional Lunar New Year (Tết) festival.

This is an excerpt from his message:

“Fellow countrymen, comrades, and soldiers,

The Year of the Tiger has approached. At this sacred and emotional moment, on behalf of the Party and State, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, I would like to extend my best regards and New Year wishes to fellow countrymen, comrades, and soldiers nationwide, and overseas Vietnamese.

I also wish people all over the world a new year of peace, friendship, prosperity and happiness.

It's been 80 years since late President Hồ Chí Minh wrote his New Year greetings in the newspaper "Việt Nam Độc Lập” (Independent Vietnam) in the Year of the Horse in 1942. Although the history has turned new pages, the spirit of solidarity, compassion, perseverance, and self-sacrifice of Vietnamese people have never changed.

In 2021, in the most challenging moments, we witnessed many beautiful images, bright examples of kindness and sacrifice for the community of people of all strata in society. They were doctors, nurses, soldiers and volunteers who did not mind dangers and left behind their families, parents and children to work in pandemic-hit areas; the old people who gave all their savings to support the national COVID-19 prevention and control fund; teenagers and children who drew beautiful pictures and wrote touching poems an letters expressing their dreams, sentiments towards doctors and nurses, as well as belief in Vietnam's strength amid the pandemic.

At this moment, there are still Vietnamese people on the frontlines of the pandemic fight; soldiers who are on duty day and night to maintain security and order, protect border areas and islands; or those working hard in many sectors and unable to celebrate Tet with their families.

The Party, State and people always appreciate their efforts and responsibility for the community and society. The nation remembers the sacrifices of compatriots and comrades, and respects contributions of Vietnamese expats abroad to the homeland, as well as support from international friends.

These challenges further forge the strength of unity, will and determination, deserving the heroism of our forefathers during the country’s multi-thousand-year history of national construction and safeguarding.

I wish you all a new year full of health, peace, success and happiness.”