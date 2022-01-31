Submit Release
News Search

There were 791 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,805 in the last 365 days.

Consumer Council’s special service for complaint and enquiry available during 1 to 3 February

MACAU, January 31 - The Consumer Council will provide special service from 1 to 3 February to consumers, 24-hour recording service will be available for hotline 89889315, complaints and enquiries may also be submitted through “Consumer Online” platform. The Council will follow up on cases and respond timely, assistance will be given to consumers if necessary.

Consumer rights protection and information service available on “Consumer Online”

“Consumer Online” is a consolidated e-service platform for complaint, enquiry, feedback and information on consumer rights protection, the platform offers consumers convenient and efficient service. Consumers may scan the QR Code of the platform or get access via the website link (https://app.consumer.gov.mo/wapp) to use all the functions.

Lodging complaint is simple and fast

Consumer complaints may be easily lodged on the “Consumer Online” platform on mobile devices, using the default options with the submission of text or pictures and the aid of GPS function. The Council will then follow up on the case as soon as possible, complainants may also check case status on the platform.

Consumers may also lodge their complaints and enquiries via the Council’s WeChat account, e-mail (info@consumer.gov.mo) or fax (28307816).

Consumer alert: pay attention to transaction terms and retain receipt

The Council reminds consumers to pay attention to details of the product or service they intend to purchase and read the terms for discounts when making food and beverage consumption, proof of purchase such as receipt or invoice must also be kept to safeguard one’s rights in case consumer dispute arises.

You just read:

Consumer Council’s special service for complaint and enquiry available during 1 to 3 February

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.