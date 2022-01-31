Consumer Council’s special service for complaint and enquiry available during 1 to 3 February

MACAU, January 31 - The Consumer Council will provide special service from 1 to 3 February to consumers, 24-hour recording service will be available for hotline 89889315, complaints and enquiries may also be submitted through “Consumer Online” platform. The Council will follow up on cases and respond timely, assistance will be given to consumers if necessary.

Consumer rights protection and information service available on “Consumer Online”

“Consumer Online” is a consolidated e-service platform for complaint, enquiry, feedback and information on consumer rights protection, the platform offers consumers convenient and efficient service. Consumers may scan the QR Code of the platform or get access via the website link (https://app.consumer.gov.mo/wapp) to use all the functions.

Lodging complaint is simple and fast

Consumer complaints may be easily lodged on the “Consumer Online” platform on mobile devices, using the default options with the submission of text or pictures and the aid of GPS function. The Council will then follow up on the case as soon as possible, complainants may also check case status on the platform.

Consumers may also lodge their complaints and enquiries via the Council’s WeChat account, e-mail (info@consumer.gov.mo) or fax (28307816).

Consumer alert: pay attention to transaction terms and retain receipt

The Council reminds consumers to pay attention to details of the product or service they intend to purchase and read the terms for discounts when making food and beverage consumption, proof of purchase such as receipt or invoice must also be kept to safeguard one’s rights in case consumer dispute arises.