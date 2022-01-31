Submit Release
Eva Nordmark took part in EU meeting on gender equality

SWEDEN, January 31 - Minister for Employment and Gender Equality Eva Nordmark took part in a digital meeting with other EU gender equality ministers on Monday 31 January. At the meeting, Ms Nordmark presented the priorities of the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the EU in 2023 in this area.

Gender equality ministers from most of the EU Member States took part in the meeting, at which a trio Presidency declaration on gender equality was presented. The declaration was jointly prepared by France, Czechia and Sweden. Sweden presented its activities in the area of gender equality ahead of its Presidency of the Council in 2023.

The meeting also included discussions on women’s labour force participation and gender equality in working life in a life-course perspective. Ms Nordmark stressed the importance of increasing the employment rate among foreign-born women, and also women’s right to full-time employment and to gender equality in lifelong learning.

