Senate confirms Barbara Vigil as secretary of Children, Youth & Families Department

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Monday issued the following statement after the state Senate unanimously confirmed Barbara Vigil as secretary of the New Mexico Children, Youth & Families Department (CYFD):

“Secretary Vigil has hit the ground running, moving quickly and deliberately to ensure the department uses every available tool to protect and support the wellbeing of the children and families of New Mexico. We are grateful to have her depth and breadth of experience as part of our administration.”

Secretary Vigil issued the following statement:

“I am grateful to Gov. Lujan Grisham for nominating me to this important role. I am also grateful to the New Mexico Legislature and the public that we all serve for their support in confirming my role as Children, Youth & Families Department cabinet secretary. My ultimate goal as secretary is to achieve better outcomes for children and to ensure that if a child and family come into contact with CYFD, their lives are better for having had such contact.”

