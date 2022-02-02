Author Chad Groen Share Biblical Insights on the Life of Prophet Jonah in His Book, Jonah: Beyond the Whale

Jonah by Chad Groen

SANTA MARIA, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Individuals are laden with responsibilities as they age. For most people, these responsibilities can be in direct conflict with their ideals and frequently become too burdensome to bear. So what do you do if you begin to doubt your life's responsibilities? When you believe everything is going swimmingly for you, you start to wonder if they are where they should be? Or should you take your chance while you think you still have it and leave?

"In my distress, I called to the LORD, and He answered me. From the depths of the grave I called for help, and you listened to my cry." Jonah 2:2

To allay your fears, author Chad Groen, a Christian writer, copy editor, and proofreader from Wyoming, Michigan, shares with us his reflective account of how Prophet Jonah overcame this similar circumstance in his book, Jonah: Beyond the Whale.

"There are a few messages in my book, but the most dominant is to obey God and serve him. He has us on this earth for a purpose, so when he calls us to do something, we need to be obedient and do what he tells us," said Groen in an interview with The Moving Words. " I used to be an assistant editor for Our Daily Bread Ministries and also a proofreader for Zondervan. Over the years, I've found the book of Jonah to be a fun book to read and study. I've also heard pastors preach about it and done a Bible study on it," he added.

In the Bible, the Book of Jonah presents a curious tale to its readers. Sharing what it would look like when you try to disorient the path laid out for you by God and your responsibilities that come with it. Groen's book shares immense spiritual reflection and insights to its readers, acting as guides to individuals and Bible scholars alike.

The book has garnered quite impressive feedback from its readers as well.

Amazon user commented: "I recommend this book. It was a delightful read about a simple story we all know from Sunday School. Chad guides us through this short story as he expands on the miracles Jonah experiences. While doing that, he shares biblical principles to live and grow in for a life of blessings. I loved how the subtitles asked questions to guide the reader into deeper thinking of the lessons taught in these words of God. Chad shares his faith and insights of God's grace by helping us understand just how much God loves us, even when we make poor choices."

While another person added: "Great book! The book gives the reader so much to offer in terms of knowing the living God, understanding God's love, forgiveness, gentleness, and God's ability to use others to make Himself known to reach the lives of other people in this world."

Dedicated to those yearning to study an in-depth reflection on the Book of Jonah, this book is perfect!

Visit Groen’s website.