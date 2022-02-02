New Magazine Cover Feature Coming Soon: Chris & K Michael Certified HipHop Magazine Worldwide
EINPresswire.com/ -- K Michael’s 5th Magazine cover and the 1st for the young entrepreneur & leader of Moneygang Ent Chris. Hand chosen by CEO Wendell Moss, owner of Beauty and Barber Magazine, certified Hip Hop Magazine, and high raking executive board member of the largest fashion show in DMV & Atlanta area.
The respected Hip Hop/EDM promoter, Real Estate investor, business owner, Chris of Money Gang ENT…The designer, stylepreneur, former label executive, and franchise business owner K Michael. A look into the journey of two ambitious entrepreneurs and their business moves from coast to toast. (Cheers) "INDEPENDENCE IS THE NEW WEALTH & CASH FLOW IS EVERYTHING IN BUSINESS…".
“We call them the Tommy and Ghost of the Mid West”
- Sarah Jospeh Writer for CHHM DSC00368
Chris CEO of MGE Left. Forever K Michael CEO of NBA Hall of fame star Shaq’s Dunkman Eyewear Right. PHOTO BY EV FILMS
“I’m gonna keep it real, we really vett when it comes to our cover features. We at Certified Hip Hop magazine and at Beauty & Barbers magazine do our “due diligence” This cover feat will definitely have our readers attention and the public picking up a copy. Why? Just look at it! How does the white boy promoter doing hip hop (Poohshiesty, T Rell, Denver Hip-Hop showcase) from Chicago, meet with the solidified New York entrepreneur K Michael (Shaq, Crucifix, Dubai, NYC 150 locations worldwide) in one of the most progressive cities in the United States. These guys are on fire. They are CERTIFIED. The cover feature will educate on you their power moves. ” - Wendell Moss, CEO CHHM
Cover Feature dropping soon.
Chella Alene
