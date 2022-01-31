Submit Release
News Search

There were 777 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,890 in the last 365 days.

SB177 in Sen: Fiscal estimate received - 2022-01-31

WISCONSIN, January 31 - An Act to repeal 121.15 (1) (a) 1. and 121.15 (1) (a) 2. to 5.; to renumber 121.15 (1) (a) 6.; to renumber and amend 121.15 (1) (a); and to create 121.15 (1) (a) 2. to 6. of the statutes; Relating to: the timing of equalization aid payments to school districts. (FE)

Status: S - Finance

Important Actions (newest first)

/2021/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb177

You just read:

SB177 in Sen: Fiscal estimate received - 2022-01-31

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.