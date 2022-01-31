WISCONSIN, January 31 - An Act to repeal 121.15 (1) (a) 1. and 121.15 (1) (a) 2. to 5.; to renumber 121.15 (1) (a) 6.; to renumber and amend 121.15 (1) (a); and to create 121.15 (1) (a) 2. to 6. of the statutes; Relating to: the timing of equalization aid payments to school districts. (FE)
Status: S - Finance
Important Actions (newest first)
/2021/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb177
You just read:
SB177 in Sen: Fiscal estimate received - 2022-01-31
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.