Government Of Saskatchewan Donates To Humanitarian Aid For Ukraine

CANADA, January 31 - Released on January 31, 2022

Today, the Government of Saskatchewan announced a $100,000 donation to support, coordinate and deliver humanitarian aid in Ukraine.

"Nearly 129,000 Ukrainians have chosen to call Saskatchewan home and have made our province a better place because of it," Legislative Secretary Responsible for Ukraine Relations Terry Dennis said. "Our government will always support Ukraine's right to defend its sovereignty against foreign aggression."

This donation is being provided to the Ukrainian Canadian Congress who, alongside the Canada-Ukrainian Foundation, established the Humanitarian Relief Committee in preparation of a humanitarian crisis ensuing from further Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Government of Saskatchewan continues to be in contact with local organizations who are playing a key role in humanitarian efforts. Donations can be made at https://www.cufoundation.ca/donate/.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Matthew Glover Executive Council and Office of the Premier Regina Phone: 306-787-2127 Email: matthew.glover@gov.sk.ca