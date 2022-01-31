Clean tech investments for industry to reduce emissions, boost jobs

CANADA, January 31 - New projects around British Columbia will reduce climate pollution and help businesses create new opportunities for people in the clean economy, thanks to significant investments from government and industry.

As part of the CleanBC Industry Fund’s third round of investment, the Province announced 25 projects that will support the adoption of cleaner technologies and reduce emissions in sectors, such as pulp and paper, mining, oil and gas, and others. The funding brings the total emissions reduction from this program to six million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e), which is equal to taking 130,000 cars off the road each year for approximately 10 years.

“This CleanBC program and the commitment of industry are creating greater opportunities to compete in a global economy that is increasingly seeking low-carbon products,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy. “By working with industry, we’re unlocking new investments in the province to significantly cut carbon pollution and support innovative, clean technologies to address the climate crisis and benefit communities.”

The CleanBC projects are supported by more than $70 million in carbon tax revenues paid by industry and are part of the program’s Emissions Performance stream. Industry proponents are contributing $74.5 million, with an additional $22 million coming from sources such as BC Hydro, FortisBC and other government programs, for a total combined investment of more than $166 million.

“These projects demonstrate our government’s commitment to working with industry to invest in cleaner technologies and to reduce emissions across all sectors,” said Bruce Ralston, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation. “We’re building new opportunities in a low-carbon economy that works for people and communities across B.C.”

Katrine Conroy, Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, said: “B.C.’s natural resource companies, including in the forestry sector, are transitioning to cleaner, more innovative technologies and our government is helping accelerate this process with CleanBC. This latest round of CleanBC funding is leveraging new investment in B.C.’s pulp and paper mills and supporting good jobs for people in communities across the province.”

Funded projects will support a wide range of clean technologies, including energy-efficiency improvements at pulp and paper mills, electrification of equipment in the mining and oil and gas sector using renewable energy, gas-capture systems at the Vancouver landfill and at oil and gas operations.

The projects were announced at a virtual event with Heyman and Conroy, accompanied by Levi Sampson, president of Nanaimo Forest Product’s employee-owned Harmac Pacific pulp mill. The mill, which was awarded two CleanBC Industry Fund projects, will see substantial energy-efficiency upgrades and investments in its biomass boiler system, pulp dryer and building heating and ventilation system.

“By working through the CleanBC Industry Fund, we will be making significant energy efficiency improvements to Harmac Pacific’s operations by investing in cleaner technology that will substantially reduce our greenhouse gas emissions,” Sampson said. “This is fantastic news for our employees and will help reduce energy costs and make our mill even more efficient and attractive for buyers looking for high-quality, low-carbon pulp products.”

The CleanBC Industry Fund is part of the Province’s plan to reduce emissions from industry, which includes aiming to eliminate all industrial methane by 2035, integrating emissions goals in the oil and gas royalty system, supporting electrification through BC Hydro, and helping all new industrial developments meet B.C’s climate targets in 2030 and beyond.

The fund is an important part of the CleanBC Roadmap to 2030, which is B.C.’s plan to expand and accelerate climate action by building on B.C.’s natural advantages – abundant, clean electricity, innovative technology and a highly skilled workforce.

Quick Facts:

The third round of CleanBC Industry Fund projects are expected to reduce approximately 4.6 million tonnes of CO2e over the next decade – the same emissions impact as removing 100,000 cars from the road each year over that same period.

The previous two rounds of the CleanBC Industry Fund have supported a total of 35 projects with $43 million from the Province and another $99 million from industry and other sources. These projects are expected to reduce approximately 1.4 million tonnes of CO2e over approximately 10 years.

CleanBC Industry Fund projects are chosen based on a competitive process and an evaluation of detailed project plans, business cases and the potential to cost-effectively reduce emissions.

To be eligible, applicants must have paid carbon tax and have emissions over 10,000 tonnes of CO2e per year under the Greenhouse Gas Industrial Reporting and Control Act.

Learn More:

To learn more about CleanBC Industry Fund and to see the full list of projects from round three, visit: www.cleanbc.gov.bc.ca/industryfund

To read the CleanBC Roadmap to 2030 visit: www.cleanbc.ca