Founders Legal Promotes Elizabeth Weibush as Firm Administrator

Founders Legal Elizabeth Weibush

Founders Legal® is pleased to announce the promotion of Elizabeth Weibush as Firm Administrator.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founders Legal® is pleased to announce the promotion of Elizabeth Weibush as Firm Administrator.

Elizabeth’s promotion comes in the light of the firm’s recent growth and continued commitment to providing efficient, client-focused legal services with uncompromised value and outcomes.

Elizabeth has played a key role in supporting the firm operations while seeking ways to continuously improve and build upon Founders Legal’s industry-leading technologies and processes. As Firm Administrator, Elizabeth will take on an expanded role of support for all facets of client and administrative operations.

“Elizabeth is an integral part of our growing team,” stated Andrei Tsygankov, Partner and Attorney at Law. “At Founders Legal, we are dedicated to providing our clients with a return on their investment of our legal services. Elizabeth goes above and beyond for each client we represent while ensuring that our internal teams are operating at their highest level.”

For more information about Founders Legal, please visit www.FoundersLegal.com.

---

Founders Legal (Bekiares Eliezer LLP) is a boutique Corporate, Data Privacy, and Intellectual Property Law Firm, representing thousands of businesses nationwide. The firm offers a specialized focus on businesses providing software-as-a-service (Saas), enterprise software, advanced technologies, and information technologies (IT). For more information about Founders Legal and their services, please visit www.FoundersLegal.com.