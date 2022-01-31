Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, January 31, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster, Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster's schedules for the week of January 31 will include the following:

Monday, January 31 at 9:30 AM: Gov. McMaster participated in a Governors Business Session with President Joe Biden and Federal Partners, The White House, Washington, D.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: January 24, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of January 24, 2022, included:

Monday, January 24

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

1:45 PM: Agency meeting.

2:00 PM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina Congressional delegation.

4:00 PM: Economic development call.

4:15 PM: Policy meeting.

Tuesday, January 25

8:30 AM: Gov. McMaster held a COVID-19 briefing call with state agencies.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

9:30 AM: Gov. McMaster oversaw a State Fiscal Accountability Authority meeting, Room 252, Edgar Brown Building, Columbia, S.C.

11:00 AM: Policy meeting.

11:45 AM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina Congressional Delegation.

12:05 PM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina Congressional Delegation.

5:30 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster attended the South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance Reception, Governor’s Mansion, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, January 26

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

11:00 AM: Policy meeting.

11:30 AM: Policy meeting.

11:45 AM: Policy meeting.

12:00 PM: Policy meeting.

2:00 PM: Policy meeting.

3:00 PM: Meeting with members of the South Carolina General Assembly.

3:30 PM: Agency meeting.

Thursday, January 27

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

12:30 PM: Agency meeting.

3:00 PM: Agency meeting.

3:15 PM: Policy meeting.

4:00 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke to the University of South Carolina Honor College’s “Art of Lawmaking” class.

4:40 PM: Policy meeting.

5:00 PM: Media interview.

Friday, January 28

Gov. McMaster participated in the National Governors Association and Republican Governors Association’s winter meetings, Washington, D.C.

10:45 AM: Policy meeting.

11:45 AM: Gov. McMaster spoke to a Republican Governors Association event.

1:30 PM: Economic development meeting.

3:30 PM: Republican Governors Association event.

5:00 PM: Economic development meeting.

6:30 PM: Republican Governors Association event.

Saturday, January 29

Gov. McMaster participated in the National Governors Association and Republican Governors Association’s winter meetings, Washington, D.C.

8:00 AM: Republican Governors Association meeting.

9:30 AM: Republican Governors Association meeting.

10:30 AM: Policy meeting.

11:00 AM: National Governors Association event.

12:45 PM: National Governors Association event.

2:45 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the National Governors Association Economic Recovery and Revitalization Task Force meeting.

4:15 PM: Policy meeting.

7:30 PM: Republican Governors Association event.

Sunday, January 30

Gov. McMaster participated in the National Governors Association and Republican Governors Association’s winter meetings, Washington, D.C.

8:30 AM: Gov. McMaster participated in an Appalachian Regional Meeting.

10:15 AM: Policy meeting.

11:30 AM: National Governors Association event.

2:15 PM: National Governors Association event.

5:30 PM: Gov. McMaster attended a National Governors Association dinner with the President and First Lady, George Washington’s Mount Vernon, 3200 Mount Vernon Memorial Highway, Mt. Vernon, VA.

Monday, January 31

