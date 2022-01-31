Submit Release
Announcing Office Hours for Behavioral Threat Assessment and Safety Concerns through a LCSW Lens

Please stop by for an informal discussion about school-based behavioral threat assessment (BTA) as an approach to school violence prevention.  If your school team currently utilizes a BTA process, we can help trouble-shoot any methodological issues.  If your school does not implement this strategy, we can provide information on upcoming training opportunities.

Intended Audience

  • School-based Behavioral Threat Assessment Teams
  • School Administrators
  • School Mental Health Providers (Social Workers, School Counselors, School Psychologists)
  • School Resource Officers
  • Community-based Law Enforcement

Start Date: February 7, 2022

Weekly Event: Recurring on Mondays

Time: Each session will be from 9:00-10:00am

Host: Dr. Karen Barnes, Mental Health Threat Assessment Officer for the Maine Department of Education

Join Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/97767364924?pwd=TjdDb1NhZy9Yd29YOGl6YnloY01kZz09

  •         Feb 7, 2022 09:00 AM
  •         Feb 14, 2022 09:00 AM
  •         Feb 21, 2022 09:00 AM
  •         Feb 28, 2022 09:00 AM
  •         Mar 7, 2022 09:00 AM
  •         Mar 14, 2022 09:00 AM
  •         Mar 21, 2022 09:00 AM
  •         Mar 28, 2022 09:00 AM
  •         Apr 4, 2022 09:00 AM
  •         Apr 11, 2022 09:00 AM
  •         Apr 18, 2022 09:00 AM
  •         Apr 25, 2022 09:00 AM
  •         May 2, 2022 09:00 AM
  •         May 9, 2022 09:00 AM
  •         May 16, 2022 09:00 AM
  •         May 23, 2022 09:00 AM
  •         May 30, 2022 09:00 AM
  •         Jun 6, 2022 09:00 AM
  •         Jun 13, 2022 09:00 AM

More Information: For more information, please contact karen.a.barnes@maine.gov.

