Announcing Office Hours for Behavioral Threat Assessment and Safety Concerns through a LCSW Lens

Please stop by for an informal discussion about school-based behavioral threat assessment (BTA) as an approach to school violence prevention. If your school team currently utilizes a BTA process, we can help trouble-shoot any methodological issues. If your school does not implement this strategy, we can provide information on upcoming training opportunities.
Intended Audience
- School-based Behavioral Threat Assessment Teams
- School Administrators
- School Mental Health Providers (Social Workers, School Counselors, School Psychologists)
- School Resource Officers
- Community-based Law Enforcement
Start Date: February 7, 2022
Weekly Event: Recurring on Mondays
Time: Each session will be from 9:00-10:00am
Host: Dr. Karen Barnes, Mental Health Threat Assessment Officer for the Maine Department of Education
Join Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/97767364924?pwd=TjdDb1NhZy9Yd29YOGl6YnloY01kZz09
More Information: For more information, please contact karen.a.barnes@maine.gov.