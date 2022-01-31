More about Two Arrested in Muscogee County for the Sexual Exploitation of Children

Columbus, GA (January 28, 2022) – On Tuesday, January 25, 2022, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit, with the assistance of the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and the GBI Columbus office, executed two residential search warrants related to separate investigations involving the Sexual Exploitation of Children. The investigations began after the GBI CEACC Unit, the host agency for the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, received numerous independent and unrelated cybertips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). Those cybertips involved the possession and/or distribution of explicit child sexual abuse material, commonly referred to as child pornography, which resolved to Muscogee County, GA.

As a result of the search warrant executions, the following individuals were arrested:

Jeffrey Shane Garmon, age 42, of Columbus, Georgia, was charged with four counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children (Possession of Child Pornography)

Adam Page, age 38, of Columbus, Georgia, was charged with four counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children (Possession of Child Pornography)

Garmon and Page were transported to the Muscogee County Jail.

This investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the child pornography trade. The ICAC Program, created by the U.S. Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the Internet, the proliferation of child pornography, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.

Anyone with information about these cases, or other cases of child exploitation, is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.