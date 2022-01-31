Lil Durk Announces Opening of Online Dispensary
Lil Durk
Lil Durk is an exclusive online dispensary retailer and wholesaler for recreational cannabis and a source for information about cannabis.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lil Durk ("LilDurk.com" or the "Company"), a retail-focused cannabis company enhanced by the manufacturing of proprietary and licensed consumption accessories, announced today that its Lil Durk's online dispensary has begun selling recreational cannabis products for adult use. This opening represents Lil Durk's first branded retail location across Canada. Lil Durk is a fast-growing online dispensary in the heart of southern Ontario, and the first in Canada which will operate under the Lil Durk brand.
"With the opening of this online dispensary we remain on track to launch several more locations in Ontario in quick succession over the next few months. We are excited to bring our unique one stop shop experience to the residents of Canada through our signature Lil Durk brand which has been very well received by customers across our national store network," said Alexander Elder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lil Durk. "While we continue our rapid bricks and mortar expansion in Canada, we are also committed to the continued growth of our e-commerce portfolio. I look forward to sharing further news in this regard very soon," added Mr. Elder.
About Lil Durk
Lil Durk is a retail-focused cannabis company enhanced by the manufacturing of proprietary and licensed consumption accessories. The Company is the largest Canadian retailer of recreational cannabis as measured by revenue, with 4 current locations spanning Ontario, Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan. Lil Durk's retail segment features the Lil Durk, Lil Durk Cannabis Co., Lil Durk Cannabis Supply Co. and Durkio Cannabis banners, with additional locations under development across the country. Lil Durk has been serving consumers for over a decade through its established ecommerce platform LilDurk.com and more recently in the hemp-derived CBD space as well as its wholesale distribution division under Lil Durk Distribution, including the licensed entertainment product manufacturer Lil Durk. Our strategy as a parent company is to extend and strengthen its integrated value chain, while providing a complete customer experience and maximizing shareholder value.
