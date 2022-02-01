Jasmine Rae de Lung, Owner of Jasmine Rae Cakes, Wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “BEST CAKE DECORATOR - 2022”

“We're honored to include Jasmine Rae de Lung, Owner of Jasmine Rae Cakes, into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jasmine Rae de Lung, acclaimed cake artist, wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “Best Cake Decorator - 2022”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed six years ago and consists of over 7,600 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places, and things in Los Angeles with the slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Jasmine Rae de Lung, Owner of Jasmine Rae Cakes, into our BoLAA family."

Jasmine Rae de Lung was born in San Francisco. She earned her masters while running her cake studio Jasmine Rae Cakes, established in 2006. With a formal art background, a mural-painting business, and a B.A. in Cognitive Science and an M.A. in Psychology, she designs cakes with nuanced revelation.

The cornerstone of Jasmine Rae’s work is the natural process—relying on experienced skills to set up her materials and revel in their surprise; to surrender to the contortion of a rice paper petal as it dries, and constantly be responding to the cake as it forms. She holds her client in mind, replaying the parts of herself that overlap with theirs, their vision, their celebration until they have an outcome that is personal and authentic.

Jasmine’s portfolio of cakes is unique and exquisite. Jasmine states, “I believe there is a certain degree of readiness necessary to become an artist. Rules are for students to hone skills; when I found I was ready to challenge tradition and convention, that's when I found freedom. It was an identity shift and for me, it happened almost 8 years into my business. The cornerstone of my work is the natural process—relying on experienced skills to set up my materials and revel in their surprise; to surrender to the contortion of a rice paper petal as it dries, and constantly be responding to the cake as it forms. I hold you in mind, replaying the parts of myself that overlap with you, your vision, your celebration until we have an outcome that is personal and authentic. I believe art should reveal the hand of the artist.”

If you are an engaged couple or a planner seeking to book with Jasmine Rae Cakes or to schedule a tasting, please complete the form at the bottom of https://www.jasmineraecakes.com/new-index-1. For general inquiries, you may also email inquiry@jasmineraecakes.com. Follow Jasmine Rae @JasmineRaeCakes https://www.instagram.com/jasmineraecakes/