Scouting Careers Launches Niche Job Board Focusing on New Era Technologies like Web3, Metaverse, Blockchain & AI
Scouting Careers will provide cost effective job postings to companies in metaverse & blockchain space, including augmented, virtual, & mixed reality.SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kaleidoscope Business Solutions, Inc today announced the launch of its new job board, called Scouting Careers, which focuses solely on disruptive innovation technologies like Web3, Metaverse, Augmented reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), Mixed Reality (XR), Blockchain, Cryptocurrency and Artificial Intelligence (AI), related careers. The platform is beneficial to companies looking to hire hardware & software engineers, developers, and aspiring artists seeking meaningful careers.
“The launch of this comprehensive job board continues Kaleidoscope Business Solutions commitment to support developers and engineers with the latest jobs, news and vital information they need to navigate their careers,” says Yevheniy Lapshov, founder of Kaleidoscope Business Solutions, Inc. “With nearly six thousand unique users each month, our jobs board will be a primary source for Metaverse creators and artists, Web3 engineers, cryptocurrency developers - and the companies seeking to hire them.”
According to the company, some of the employers already hiring on the platform are seeing an increase in their applicant pool, and more employers are seeing the business value and brand awareness increase. As for the candidates, they can showcase their educational certificates and professional credentials to their potential employers. Scouting Careers validates the candidates’ documents and certificates through partners and can be validated anytime by employers, thereby reducing their background verification process.
“The Metaverse niche Job Board will be a key utility for any U.S. company and their hiring managers who have made it a priority to hire Web3 engineers, developers, and artists,” adds Lapshov. “Whether companies have one open role or thousands, Scouting Careers Job Board will amplify recruiting efforts and highlight the message that their company is metaverse friendly and web3 ready.”
The job board’s intuitive administrative panel allows for easy job posting and review of potential candidate applications from a single dashboard. For both employers and job seekers, the site is also mobile and tablet friendly which provides the best possible candidate experience on all devices.
The Scouting Careers Job Board will have a self-service option, as well as full-service packages, with media components for employers that have larger recruiting needs. To learn more about job posting opportunities, email hello@scouting.careers. For job seekers, start your search by going to https://scouting.careers/jobsearch and create a profile with their educational certifications to get a verified profile.
About Scouting Careers
Scouting Careers is a job board for Web3, Metaverse, Blockchain, Crypto and AI job listings. Since defining the Metaverse can be a bit of a challenge, the job board contains jobs working with augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), 3D/virtual worlds, gaming, NFTs, virtual fashion, music, crypto/blockchain, & more.
Media Relations
Kaleidoscope Business Solutions, Inc
+1 (408) 335-0102
press@scouting.careers