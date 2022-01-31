International Olympic Strength Coach Names SportsEdTV Senior Contributor

Rett Larson

Rett Larson, conditioning coach to pros and Olympians added to the SportsEdTV contributor corps

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SportsEdTV has bolstered its strength and conditioning contributor ranks by adding Rett Larson, a renowned international coach to its roster of contributors. Larson is the current strength coach for the German Women's Volleyball Team.

"Rett spent the better part of a full decade coaching Chinese Olympic teams in preparation for the 2012 and 2016 Olympics which earned Gold and a volleyball World Cup while he coached, a sure testimony to his talents," said Robert Mazzucchelli, Founder, and Chairman, SportsEdTV.

Following the Gold Medal victory in 2016, Rett worked for two years as the strength coach for The Netherlands Women's Volleyball Team before leaving to join the German Women’s Volleyball Team, as its strength coach.

“He is an internationally respected voice in strength and conditioning and is widely published and often invited to make presentations to peer association conferences,” added Victor Bergonzoli, CEO SportsEdTV.

Larson has coached several decorated athletes, including Al Joyner, Dennis Rodman, Jill Craybas, Daryle Ward, and Courtney Shealy. The NBA’s Indiana Pacers retained Rett to train Jermain O'Neal, who then was named the league's most improved player and an All-Star.

