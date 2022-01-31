RDS Announces National Certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise
RDS Logistics Group, a business specializing in Logistics Management, is proud to announce national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise.
I started this business 40 years ago with the goal of pushing boundaries and implementing technology to support our business growth.”FONTANA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RDS Logistics Group, a business specializing in Logistics Management, is proud to announce national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise.
— Judi Girard Stefflre
“We are excited to earn this certification” says Judi Girard Stefflre, Founder of RDS Logistics Group. “I started this business 40 years ago with the goal of pushing boundaries and implementing technology to support our business growth. We have grown to a multi-mode transportation business and have long term relationships with our clients due to our commitment and business transparency in support of our customers.”
RDS also announced the promotion of Debbie Thomas to CEO of the asset-based service offerings at RDS. Debbie joined the company in November 2020 to lead the growth efforts of our cross dock operations and will now oversee all trucking, cross docking, and yard management operations. “We are blessed to add Debbie to our executive team last year – and now I am excited to watch her grow in her role as CEO”, stated Ms. Girard Stefflre.
Greg Sanders, who founded RDS Logistics in 2019 (RDS’s freight brokerage service offering), will serve as Chairman and CEO of the fast-growing brokerage business based in Brea, CA. “We are fortunate to build our brokerage business off the tremendous brand equity Greg and Judi Stefflre created and nurtured over the past 40 years in Southern California”, stated Sanders. “I am excited to work with Debbie to provide blended solutions to our blue-chip customer base”.
The WBENC standard of certification is a meticulous process including an in-depth review of the business and site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women.
By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs.
To learn more about RDS Logistics Group, please visit our website
About RDS LOGISTICS GROUP:
RDS Logistics Group, founded in 1981 as Rail Delivery Services, core business is providing multi-mode transportation and freight solutions to our customers. Founded on our proprietary dispatch software that has evolved into a fully-fledged technological suite we support our customers with Intermodal Drayage, Dedicated Retail Deliveries, Yard Management, Cross Dock, and Regional/Small Haul loads. We are strategically headquartered in the Inland Empire in Southern California.
In 2019, we started our Brokerage business, RDS Logistics, located in Brea, California. In three short years, RDS Logistics has positioned itself as one of the leading brokerage companies in North America. RDS Logistics leverages technology and carrier relationships to provide multimodal solutions to our growing customer base.
About WBENC:
Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation’s leader in women’s business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 17,000 certified Women’s Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and more than 350 Corporate Members. More than 1,000 corporations representing America’s most prestigious brands as well as many states, cities, and other entities accept WBENC Certification. For more information, visit www.wbenc.org.
Erin Garcia
RDS Logistics Group
+1 909-355-4100
Erin.Stefflre-Garcia@rdsrally.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn