World Gaming Group a Division of HPIL Holding (HPIL) Announces the Winner of “Get Santa”
EINPresswire.com/ -- World Gaming Group a Division of HPIL Holding (the "Company") (OTC: HPIL) hereby announces the winner of a “Sony PS5” for the Mobile game “GET SANTA”. The Company is also currently in the process of building its new game “Solomon’s Revenge” a swashbuckling Pirate game.
“We are happy to announce that “Ahmed Machlah” of Toronto, Ontario is the winner and will be receiving the prize of a “Sony PlayStation PS5”, said Stephen Brown CEO.
The company can also confirm that it has filed the necessary Disclosure Statements with the OTC and expects to file the financials and attorneys’ letter by the end of this week.
Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (The "Act"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "pleased," "plan," "confident that," "believe," "expect," or "intend to," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, general acceptance of the Company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional financings and other risks described in the Company's SEC reports and filing.
For more information:
HPIL Holding
1720 650 West Georgia St
Vancouver, BC V6B 4N8
Contact: Stephen Brown, CEO
www.hpilholding.ca
info@hpilholding.ca
Ph: (778) 819-1956
