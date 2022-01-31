Submit Release
Vermont Judiciary Announces Charles A. Romeo to Serve as Hearing Officer with Judicial Bureau

Chief Superior Judge Thomas A. Zonay has announced the appointment of Charles A. Romeo of Rutland, Vermont, to serve as a Hearing Officer with the Vermont Judicial Bureau. In making the announcement Judge Zonay stated that “hearing officers serve an important role in the administration of justice in Vermont. Their decisions affect the lives of Vermonters every day and it is important to have judicial officers who possess a high degree of intellect, integrity, impartiality, and compassion in this role.” He further noted “Mr. Romeo possesses these important qualities, as well as a demonstrated commitment to service in the community, and we are confident that he will serve Vermont well in his new role.”

Romeo is a member of the Vermont Bar Association, where he has served on the Board and as Chair of the Young Lawyers Division. He is also a member of the Rutland County and New York State Bar Associations, as well as the Joan Loring Wing Chapter of the American Inns of Courts.

Since March 2017, Romeo has been an attorney in Rutland, Vermont, with the firm of Ryan Smith and Carbine, Ltd. Prior to that he served as the Rutland City Attorney for four years, and before that he served as a Rutland County Deputy State’s Attorney.

