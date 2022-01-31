“The King is taking her on a journey with his friends. This isn’t just any journey.

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taking children’s Christmas books to a whole new level, author Beatriz M. Robinson pens a new and reimagined Christmas tale befitting the centered Biblical story while maintaining the thrilling children’s adventure story. The Magnificent Journey of Roopert the Scribe and the Great Princess Paasha is a rewritten Bible story of the Three Kings from the Orient told through fun and beautiful full-color illustrations.

This semi-light read is seen through the innocent eyes of Roopert, a mouse scribe, Princess Paasha, and Betsee, the Queen of the Forest as they venture to Israel where they will find the King of Kings.

A dedicated mouse scribe named Roopert sees King Melchior’s dog Paasha acting excited one beautiful May morning. Robinson writes “The King is taking her on a journey with his friends.

This isn’t just any journey. They are going to look for a baby king, a promised Messiah who will be the savior of all mankind. They will follow a mysterious bright star to a town called Bethlehem.”

Several questions remain unanswered; How can a baby be a savior? And as Roopert becomes curious to know more about the star and this baby, he grabs his notebook and trusted quill pen and packs away on the caravan to record everything he hears and sees. Trouble arises when he overhears an evil plan in King Herold’s castle which may potentially put the young savior in danger. Will Roopert and the rest of his crew get to Bethlehem in time?

Robinson was able to successfully incorporate factually and documented Bible events and the element of candidness and entertainment by adding adorable words and touches that will draw readers in and enhance the story.

Beatriz Robinson was born in Mexico City but has lived in the US for the past thirty years. Robinson recently retired after having spent 20 years as a Spanish Lecturer at the University of Nevada, Reno. The author currently lives in Reno and after being inspired by the true and beautiful story of the Magi and their pursuit to find the King of Kings as prophesied in the scripture, Robinson pens her first fiction book.

The Magnificent Journey of Roopert the Scribe and the Great Princess Paasha

Written by: Beatriz M. Robinson

Illustrated by: Kylie Papson

Kindle |

Hardcover |

Paperback

You can purchase your copy of the book now! Available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.

