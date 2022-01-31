Open Letter to Ukraine President Volodymer Zelensky: Mutual assurance is the path to peace

In 2002 the Peace 2000 Institute awarded a remarkable visionary with the Leif Eiriksson Peace Award. Last week, this visionary US Congress representative Barbara Lee, made a statement on the affairs of Ukraine

KIEV, UKRAINE, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ukrainian President Volodymer Zelensky has been sent proposal by the Peace 2000 Institute with 5 point suggestions for a way forward to a long lasting peace:

1. Issue a statement that Ukraine will become a neutral state without military alliance and will not be seeking NATO membership. Neutrality is a choice that increases Ukraine´s freedom from both sides and lowers the threshold of violence.

2. Negotiate a Non-Aggression Treaty with commitments from NATO and Russia that neither of them will attack Ukraine and neutrality of Ukraine will be respected.

3. Ask NATO to get out of Ukraine and demand closure of their office in Kyiv and demand military activities by all parties on Ukrainian borders cease.

4. Ask for a UN peacekeeping mission to be set up in the Donbas region while implementing policies for transition to a long term political solution.

5. Look to Switzerland as a beacon of democracy for Ukraine. Switzerland as Ukraine contains multiple ethnic groups, cultures and languages. After a civil war Swiss found peace through decentralized confederation structure with frequent referendums and neutrality. It became one of the most prosperous nations in the world.

Peace 2000 calls for President Zelensky to follow the path of visionaries like US Congress representative Barbara Lee who three days after the 9/11 terrorist attacks became an army of one for peace and stood alone out of 431 House members and 100 senators opposing granting President Bush authorization to use war “to answer these attacks and rid the world of evil”. This remarkable foresight earned her the Leif Eiriksson Peace Award the following year.

That US war mission was a complete failure except for armament manufacturers which profited from the $8 trillion of public funds spent on it for the past 20 years causing 38 million people being displaced from their homes and 929,000 killed, including 364,000 civilians as reported in a 2021 study conducted by the Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs.

Peace 2000 also urges the President to study the history of Costa Rica and actions of former President Oscar Arias Sanches awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1987 after refusing US pressure for an airstrip in his country to be used as a supply point for US backed Nicaraguan rebels. Instead he hosted a meeting with the Presidents of Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Nicaragua resulting in a peace treaty that ended a decade of conflict in the area. In his words: “At the time we made our peace, the world’s superpowers were fighting a war in which they supplied the weapons, and Central America supplied the dead.” A study made by the University of Costa Rica found that after the abolishment of the army, Costa Rica’s per capita GDP started growing at a much faster rate than before the abolishment.

Peace 2000 asks President Zelensky what there will be left to govern over if he allows his country to become puppet ground for cold war geopolitics, urging him not to become entrapped in the military industrial complex waiting to profiteer from the destruction of Ukraine and its peoples. As former US President Eisenhower warned: “In the councils of government, we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military industrial complex. The potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power exists and will persist.”

By turning Ukraine into doing something good for the world, nobody will want to attack it. That approach will provide real security for the future that military hardware cannot.

Full letter: https://peace2000.org/mutual-assurance-is-the-path-to-peace/