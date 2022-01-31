Apocalyptic Battle Unfolds in "The Book of Azrael" by James Buffin
Two angels are Earth's last defense when Hell's gate unleashes infernal legionsMONTANA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A thrilling tale begins amidst the End Times, for when the armies of darkness rise from Hell itself, it is up to two heavenly protectors to protect the Earth and humanity. This is James Buffin's "The Book of Azrael," an exciting adventure portraying the clash between the forces of God and Lucifer with the world as their battleground.
When Lucifer opens the gates of Hell and unleashes the embodiments of the seven deadly sins upon Earth, the world is thrown into disarray and is on the verge of destruction. It is up to Azrael and Abaddon to fulfill their duty to God and bring back peace and order, which will send them on a journey across the Earth and even into other dimensions.
These events take place in the 15th century, in a fantasy world where darkness is taking over. The Angel of Death and The Last Hell Knight are the only hope for a world that’s on the brink of going to hell. As they go on their path they will face the most monstrous of foes, the darkest and most wicked of demons, gods and demigods. But they are not alone in their exploits, and readers will see the new companions they will gain, brave souls who will join them in their struggle. They will also find and wield new powers and God weapons, as well as ancient artifacts of great power. Their angelic brothers will also help when they can.
Azrael and Abbadon's work is cut out for them and they will need all the help they can get to finally persevere and lock the seven deadly sins and Lucifer back in Hell. Readers will witness this spectacle take place from heaven to hell and all realms in between. They will see an array of characters explore the world and other dimensions, as well as clash in epic battles. An action-packed and suspenseful thrill ride awaits Buffin's audiences.
About the Author
James Buffin was inspired to be a game designer in the year 1987, when he was four years old playing The Legend of Zelda. Over the years he has worked on stories and has gotten a lot of practice in writing. In 2020 he decided to try his hand at making books and succeeded. He has been interviewed by Kate Delaney, Chat and Spin in the UK as well as Rob the Author.
