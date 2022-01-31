The House Hot Sheet for Week 4 of the 2022 Legislative Session

Monday

In the fourth week of the 2022 Legislative Session, the House Finance Committee will hold a public hearing on Rep. Dave Paul and Rep. Alicia Rule’s HB 2018 to create a three-day shop local and save sales and use tax holiday over Labor Day weekend.

In the afternoon, the House Appropriations Committee will hold a public hearing on several important bills related to college affordability and workforce development including HB 1736 which establishes a one percent state student loan program sponsored by Rep. Pat Sullivan, HB 1659 to expand the Washington College Grant and offers bridge grants for other college costs sponsored by Rep. Vandana Slatter, and HB 1835, sponsored by Rep. Drew Hansen, to increase awareness of the Washington College Grant and expands how families qualify for the grant.

Tuesday

The morning’s committee meetings include possible executive session in the House Public Safety Committee on HB 1758, “Sam’s Law” to increase penalties for hazing. There’s also possible executive session in the House Labor & Workplace Standards Committee on HB 1806, legislation offered from Rep. Marcus Riccelli that extends collective bargaining rights to employees of the legislative branch of state government. In the House Local Government Committee, The Homes for WA Act (HB 1782) from Rep. Jessica Bateman, to re-legalize familiar housing options like duplexes, triplexes and fourplexes, is up for possible executive session.

Tuesday afternoon begins with a series of updates on broadband expansion with presentations in the House Capital Budget Committee from the State Broadband Office, the Public Works Board, and the Community Economic Revitalization Board. The House Finance Committee will hear several bills to offer tax deferrals, including HB 1988 from Rep. Sharon Shewmake regarding investment projects in clean technology manufacturing. Finally, the House Transportation Committee will hold possible executive session on HB 2057, sponsored legislation from Rep. Javier Valdez to strengthen diversity, equity, and inclusion in the state patrol workforce.

Finally, the House Appropriations Committee will hold possible executive session on the Right to Repair (HB 1810) and HB 1723 to increase access to the internet for Washington communities, both from Rep. Mia Gregerson and HB 2051 sponsored by Rep. Rule to provide short-term disaster recovery financial assistance to agricultural producers.

Wednesday

Wednesday morning the House Civil Rights & Judiciary Committee will hold possible executive session on the Washington Foundational Data Privacy Act (HB 1850) from Rep. Vandana Slatter to protect and enforce data privacy rights of Washingtonians.

The House Labor & Workplace Standards Committee will hold possible executive session on HB 2076, legislation from Rep. Liz Berry to address the need for statewide regulation of transportation network companies and paid sick leave for drivers.

In the House Health Care & Wellness Committee, possible executive session is scheduled for HB 1866, the Apple Health and Homes Program sponsored by Rep. Frank Chopp, which seeks to ensure supportive housing is provided to those in medical assistance programs.

Possible floor action is scheduled for the afternoon.

Thursday

Thursday is the first major deadline of the session: Policy Committee Cutoff.

Morning committee meetings on Thursday include possible executive session in the House Commerce & Gaming Committee on Rep. Emily Wicks’ HB 2022, addressing social equity in the cannabis industry and expanding the number of cannabis licenses for social equity candidates. Also in the morning, the House Finance Committee will hold a public hearing on HB 1914 to update and expand the motion picture competitiveness program, sponsored by Rep. Riccelli.

Also in the morning, the House Public Safety Committee will hold executive session to consider bills, including HB 1916 from Rep. Tina Orwall, to promote victim-centered, trauma-informed responses in the legal system.

Friday

Friday marks the end of the week and the beginning of the very short Fiscal Committee Cutoff window, when fiscal committees continue hearing and voting bills out of committee before next week’s deadline. The House Finance Committee will hold possible executive session on HB 1988, and the House Appropriations, Capital Budget, and Transportation Committees will also meet in the morning.

Possible floor action is scheduled for the afternoon.