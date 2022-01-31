Submit Release
Shelly Bower is PennDOT District 3 Employee of the Year

Montoursville, PA – Shelly Bower has been named PennDOT District 3 Employee of the Year for 2021.

Shelly's responsibilities include managing the District Executive's (DE) office which include maintaining calendars, coordinating responses to customer concerns, and ensuring the DE has required information for upcoming meetings.   In her role, she is also the Power User and District Coordinator for the Customer Care Center, Task Manager, and the tickle system in the district office, and prepares reports from those systems. Shelly ensures that all outgoing letters have been checked for accuracy. She attends meetings with the DE and provides minutes as well as administrative support to several PennDOT teams.  She holds clerical meetings to update the administrative support staff on procedures and organizes training activities.

Shelly is described as "the glue to District 3's team". When most of the district was teleworking, she reported to the office several days a week to maintain key operations such as mail.  She had to scan all the mail and ensure it was forwarded to the appropriate personnel.  Because she was often in the office during telework, many employees depend on her to print jobs, locate information and copy or scan as needed, and assist with many other tasks.

She is positive, professional and polite to everyone and is willing to go above and beyond to help the team accomplish its goals.  As a member on the Employee of the Month committee for over three years, she assisted with each month's nomination process.  In her role as Administrative Assistant, she coordinated all lunches and recognition ceremonies.    

Shelly has also been co-chair of the State Employees Combined Appeal (SECA), the department's charitable campaign, for the district for the past two years, coordinates Toys for Tots, and assists with the Giving Tree.

Shelly and her husband Scott live in Montoursville with their son Ryan. Shelly also has a stepson Kyle. She enjoys time with her grandchildren as well as hiking and biking with her twin sister, Sherri.

Congratulations to Shelly Bower, the Employee of the Year for 2021.

 

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202, magbaker@pa.gov.

 

###

