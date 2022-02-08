NEXCOM’s AIEdge-X®100-VPU Delivers Precision Marketing Solutions with Combined Multimedia Player and AI-Processing Power
Slim Media Player Helps Retailers Improve In-Store Advertising and Customer Engagement
To maximize digital marketing ROI, the system combines a beautiful display with next-generation customer insights”FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEXCOM, a leading global supplier of smart media player, announced today release of the AIEdge-X®100-VPU, an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled media player that combines next-generation multimedia technology with edge computing prowess. The AIEdge-X®100-VPU is a slim, cost-effective solution for retailers looking to improve in-store marketing with AI-powered customer insights and next-generation digital signage.
The AIEdge-X®100-VPU helps retailers capture critical customer data and offer advertisers in-store digital marketing displays powered by customer insights. Data insights can also be used to improve store layouts and entice new in-store advertisers. The next-generation multimedia player uses the power-saving Intel® Celeron® J3455 CPU and AIBooster® addon card, along with Intel® Movidius™ Myriad™ X, to achieve similar performance to Intel® Core™ i5 powered products for 35% the cost.
“Remote management, best-in-class digital media display, and computer vision processing strength make the AIEdge-X®100-VPU the best choice for retail establishments looking to grow in-store advertising revenue,” said Peter Yang, President of NEXCOM. “To maximize digital marketing ROI, the system combines a beautiful display with next-generation customer insights.”
More than 300 AIEdge-X®100-VPU multi-display systems have already been installed in 70+ supermarkets, with an average sales increase of 20% measured. Using the power of multiple models available through OpenVINO™, implementation and development time has been slashed from nine to five months.
When implemented, the AIEdge-X®100-VPU multi-display computer is connected to two 4K displays and placed in the store to display real-time advertising. The system’s remote management tools are powered by automation. IP cameras collect data from each display location, and image data processed to measure the number of customers and demographic data, as well as screen viewing time. Together, the data is used to measure the value of each in-store adverting location, helping store owners generate more revenue and advertisers better target digital marketing buys.
To meet peak performance and power-savings requirements, the AIEdge-X®100-VPU is powered by the Intel® Celeron® J3455 CPU. The fanless system is perfect for daily store operations, and provides the extra power needed for deep neural network inference. It accepts an AIBooster® addon card with one or two Intel® Movidius™ Myriad™ X VPUs, specifically designed for computer vision applications. In addition, by using Intel® hardware, the AIEdge-X®100-VPU leverages the power of OpenVINO™ libraries, providing pre-trained models for many different applications.
“A bakery using the AIEdge-X®100-VPU to power its self-ordering retail transaction system with automated checkout has seen reductions in both customer wait times and staffing requirements,” said Peter Yang. “From improving traffic and parking management with license plate recognition to protecting workers with body temperature checks, the AIEdge-X®100-VPU can be used to power diverse in-store customer engagement, digital marketing, and retail applications.”
Features
• Intel® Celeron® J3455 processor
• AIBooster® with one/two Intel® Movidius™ Myriad™ X
• 2 x HDMI 2.0 (4K@60Hz)
• 2 x Intel® GbE LAN
• 2 x USB 3.0
• 1 x RS-232
• 1 x RS-232/422/485
• Optional TPM
• Operating temp: -5 to 50℃
• Size: 179.5 x 106 x 37 mm (W x D x H)
To learn more, please visit the NEXCOM website.
About NEXCOM
Founded in 1992, NEXCOM integrates its capabilities and operates eight global businesses, which are Industrial Mesh, Intelligent Platform @ Smart City, Intelligent Video Security, Mobile Computing Solutions, Medical and Healthcare Informatics, Network and Communication Solutions, Smart Manufacturing, and Open Robotics and Machinery. This strategic deployment enables NEXCOM to offer time-to-market, time-to-solution products and services without compromising cost.
