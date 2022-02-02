Psychedelics Today Launches Vital Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Training Fund to Support Clinicians and Practitioners
We designed this fund to support the next generation of clinicians and practitioners, and to create an opportunity for leaders to contribute to the growth of the movement at the grassroots level.”BRECKENRIDGE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- - Fund provides scholarships of up to 100 percent to access the newly launched Vital 12-month intensive certificate program
- Funding reserved for BIPOC, LGBTQIA+, military veterans, those serving marginalized and underserved communities, and students of financial need
- Donors’ tax-exempt contributions matched with promotional equity on Psychedelics Today
Psychedelic education and digital media leaders, Psychedelics Today, are pleased to announce the launch of the Vital Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Training Access Fund, established to provide financial support to students enrolling in the newly launched 12-month intensive training program, Vital.
“We believe that fair access to psychedelic medicine begins with fair access to essential education and training,” said Psychedelics Today CEO and co-founder, Joe Moore. “We designed this fund to support the next generation of clinicians and wellness practitioners, and to create an opportunity for leaders to contribute to the growth of the movement at the grassroots level.”
The fund provides tuition relief between 10 and 100 percent for students in the first Vital cohort. The program, focused on the elements of psychedelic therapy and integration for professionals, is accepting applications for the 2022/23 cohort until March 23, 2022.
The fund will award scholarships for up to 20 students on a case-by-case basis based on the following criteria:
- Identify as BIPOC
- Identify as LGBTQIA+
- Military service members or veterans
- Serve marginalized or geographically underserved communities
- Are in demonstrated financial need
Donation tiers will be matched with rewards including website list inclusions, press release inclusions, branded social media posts, blog spotlight articles, guest slots on the popular Psychedelics Today podcast, and feature videos on the Psychedelics Today YouTube channel.
“It is a crucial time for the psychedelic movement, with more interest in and attention on psychedelics for healing and betterment than ever before. The demand for skilled, informed and experienced practitioners will continue to rise, and Vital exists to answer the call for training,” said Psychedelics Today co-founder, Kyle Buller M.S., LAC. “The rewards of the Training Access Fund are circular; donors will gain access to the most engaged, qualified audience in the space; students who may not have been able to afford training will become educated; and the movement will grow richer, stronger, and safer.”
Scholarship funds are managed through Psychedelics Today’s non-profit fiscal sponsor, Holos Foundation (501c3). Donors will receive documentation necessary to claim tax exemption on the amount donated.
Prospective students are encouraged to apply as soon as possible. Those interested in applying for a scholarship may do so on the Vital application form.
For Information on the Vital Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Training Access Fund:
Visit the Holos Foundation donation page.
Email vital@psychedelicstoday.com for program and donation inquiries.
About Vital:
Vital is a 12-month certificate program for medical professionals, psychotherapists, coaches, nurses, and complementary health practitioners who are called to incorporate psychedelics safely and ethically into their existing practice. The Vital curriculum is made up of five core modules, two electives, six experiential retreat options (one required), and a final integration project.
Delivered by and developed in collaboration with world-leading academic and clinical researchers, therapists and physicians, all classes are remote to accommodate a global student population, with webinars, lectures, and study groups combining for a total of 180 hours of teaching time, spread out over 12 months. Classes for the initial Vital cohort kick off on April 19, 2022.
About Psychedelics Today
Psychedelics Today is a leading digital media, education, and training company in the field of psychedelic studies. Psychedelics Today has operations spanning journalism, broadcasting, training, conferences, and social media. The podcast 'Psychedelics Today' has over 2.5 million downloads and the online training platform 'Psychedelic Education Center' has enrolled over 9,000 students.
