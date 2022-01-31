Producer Brad Reason at The Uncharted World Of The Outlaw Ocean Music Project,a Collaboration With Journalist Ian Urbina
Producer Brad Reason explains his motivation for joining The Outlaw Ocean Music Project, a unique collaboration with investigative reporter Ian UrbinaWASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, ESTADOS UNIDOS, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Explaining his motivation for joining The Outlaw Ocean Music Project in an enthusiastic video, producer Brad Reason details why collaborating with investigative reporter Ian Urbina to draw attention to human rights and environmental abuse at sea proved so worthwhile.
The Outlaw Ocean Music Project, run by the label Synesthesia Media, is a global and expansive effort to disseminate The Outlaw Ocean Project’s investigative journalism to a broader audience by releasing music inspired by offshore reporting.
Spanning genres from classical to hip-hop to electronic, hundreds of musicians from around the world have joined the effort. Many of the artists who participate in the project draw from an audio archive of field recordings captured by Urbina while reporting offshore.
With roots in Amsterdam, The Netherlands and New York City, Brad Reason has produced or performed in over 2,500 live events and over 5,000 live virtual events. He has received praise and accolades throughout his career, including a feature in URB Magazine, an interview with Drew Carey, and the Electrolux Innovision Award for “Most Innovative DJ.”
Notable collaborative projects include artistic production/performance for IBM, AMD, Intel, CBS, Orange, electrolux, Playboy, Remedy Communications, Princeton University, Caesars Atlantic City, Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey.
In the video posted by The Outlaw Ocean Project, Reason recounts the gripping reporting that interested him and filled the pages of Urbina’s 2019 book The Outlaw Ocean.
“It’s difficult to pick one specific moment in Ian’s book that moved me the most,” Reason said. “With each turn of the page as I read about new characters, I felt like I was being exposed to a whole other side of the world through Ian’s storytelling - one full of crime, unchecked murder, danger, intrigue and fear.”
Reason also pondered the wider educational impact of this ground-breaking project: “Music has the ability to bring topics further into the light of social awareness, with people absorbing information and then taking their new-found knowledge in many different ways.”
"Getting the chance to guide listeners into the unknown with my own musical work was thrilling. I wanted to capture the broad vastness of an unexplored terrain, as well as the mystery of feeling lost and rediscovering your way," he added.
“The Beacon,” Brad Reason’s EP, is available in all stores, including Apple Music, YouTube, and Spotify.
Synesthesia Media announces new waves of releases monthly on its social media.
About The Outlaw Ocean Project:
The Outlaw Ocean Project is a non-profit journalism organization founded by Ian Urbina that produces investigative stories about environmental and human rights concerns at sea globally. The project seeks to not only produce polished, narrative investigative journalism, but also to amplify that reportage by converting it into other other mediums to reach new audiences all over the world.
