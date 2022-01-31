Billabong Women's Releases Know the Feeling: Hawai'i

Know the Feeling: Hawai'i Luana Silva, Billabong Women's Know the Feeling: Hawai'i Ha'a Keaulana, Billabong Women's Know the Feeling: Hawai'i

Billabong Women’s celebrates the release of Know the Feeling: Hawai’i, the fifth episode of the Know the Feeling content series

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Our Know The Feeling series has taken us around the world, in search of meaningful stories and those who tell them–connecting coastlines and continents through a shared love of the sea.Know The Feeling has always been about taking us beyond our experiences, to learn more about those of others, and to gain a knowledge and perspective we can ultimately carry home with us. In order to understand surfing in Hawai’i on a new and deeper level, we connected with a host of different women who call the island of O’ahu home, and through their stories and eyes, were taken on a journey unlike any we had experienced before.Hosted by O’ahu local Mahina Florence, the episode takes us on a trip around the island– from the West Side with Mākaha-born-and-raised photographer and surfer Ha’a Keaulana and Billabong surfer Alessa Quizon, to the North Shore with Billabong surfer Luana Silva, to the birthplace of the surf school in Waikiki with Tammy Moniz.Often, these journeys have been to places where surfing is not something that everyone does, and through a local perspective, we’ve traced just how the magic of surfing and the sea has made its way into an individual’s, and ultimately, a community’s world.Over the past few years, we’ve all experienced the process of falling back in love with our own backyards–looking with fresh eyes at what we have directly in front of us. When it came to surfing, we began to ask the same questions: What can we learn from the places we feel we already know so much about?The islands of Hawai’i are inextricably linked to and woven into surf culture. Historically, culturally, and within the sport itself, “surf” and “Hawai’i” are nearly synonymous terms, and though there is an overwhelming sense of familiarity between the surfing world and the islands themselves, that familiarity tends to only scratch the surface of what surfing in Hawai’i means on a deeper level–and all of the tradition, meaning, and stories that come with that.This campaign once again reinforces the positive message that through our shared love of the sea and surfing, we can create connections and friendships that not only teach us about places that are new to us, but those that are familiar. That when we’re in the water, we’re all from the same place. We all know the feeling.Watch the full Know the Feeling: Hawai’i episode HERE For more information on Billabong, please visit www.billabong.com or Instagram at @Billabongwomens For further information or interview requests, contact Ashley Turnbull at C: (949) 656-6354 or E: ashley.turnbull@billabong.com.ABOUT BILLABONG:Billabong is a boardshort and bikini brand committed to the leading edge of surf culture. Founded in 1973 in Australia by visionary surfboard shaper and designer Gordon Merchant, Billabong is laser-focused on sharing the magic feeling of waveriding with the world. That feeling comes to life in many forms, from award-winning boardshorts and swimwear to an eclectic bunch of culture-defining ambassadors to a legacy of game-changing experiences from the ocean to the mountains and beyond. Merchant originally envisioned a world where surfers and the surf-inspired feel special — like they’re the luckiest people on the planet. Now distributed in more than 100 countries across the globe, Billabong remains dedicated to his original vision — and making that feeling even more special tomorrow.

Billabong Women's Know the Feeling: Hawai'i