New Book, The Only Way Out, Drives Home a Powerful Message about Youth Bullying and Mental Health
Igniting readers' emotions and promoting open communication, The Only Way Out inspires meaningful change.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In her recently released debut novel, The Only Way Out, Katie Kuperman tells the heart-wrenching and inspiring tale of a bully, a victim and a bystander. It was the tragic story of Amanda Todd in British Columbia that inspired Katie to write the book, which is now dedicated to Amanda and a part of all proceeds will be donated to the Amanda Todd Legacy Society.
“As Canada’s biggest Anti-bullying Day (Pink Shirt Day) on February 23rd quickly approaches, and other dedicated days are scheduled to follow in the United States' and internationally, I am committed to spreading this vitally important message to our youth and young adults of today,” states Katie Kuperman, Author of The Only Way Out.
Written for youth aged 13 to 18, this young adult novel is emotional, powerful and motivating. Katie takes us on a journey through physical bullying, cyberbullying, regret, accountability and mental struggle. It is a story written to open the eyes of our youth today, not only to understand what adverse circumstances can amount to, but also what each of us is capable of when we seize the opportunity to talk.
“Since it was her story that inspired me to start writing,” Kuperman explains, “I was consumed by a strong desire to honour Amanda’s name. I sought out Carol Todd, Amanda’s mother and a prominent voice in the bullying prevention space. It is with a bowed head and a humbled heart that I now have a book officially dedicated to my two children and Amanda Todd. Since then, Carol and I have connected in a few ways, one of which is a donation partnership. A portion of the proceeds from every book sale of The Only Way Out will be donated to the Amanda Todd Legacy Society, which makes a direct impact through education, awareness and support for those who struggle with bullying and mental health issues.”
The Only Way Out is 186 pages and is currently available for purchase in paperback and e-book format on Amazon, Indigo, Barnes & Noble, Kobo, Book Depository and other online booksellers. For January and February, all mailing list signups on the The Only Way Out Website will receive a free 7-minute audiogram. Katie Kuperman is also available for in-person and virtual talks at schools and other institutions, and welcomes media spots as well as guest video, article or podcast features.
About the Author, Katie Kuperman
Katie Kuperman is a Toronto-based writer, entrepreneur and mother. She is the owner and principal copywriter of Striking Content, a content writing and strategizing business. A huge advocate of bullying prevention and mental health, Katie writes with purpose to make her readers feel, learn and do.
