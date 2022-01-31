Water Treatment System Market surpassing a valuation of over US$ 111.9 Bn by 2031 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Water Treatment System Market - Analysis, Outlook, Growth, Trends, Forecasts

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As worldwide population is expected to surpass a valuation of over US$ 111.9 Bn by 2031, it has become increasingly important to yield more with less resources. As the water treatment market continues to encounter squeezing pressures, particularly due to impacts of severe climate change, governments across the world are focusing on improving resilience and sustainability of water treatment systems.



Attribute Details Water Treatment System Market Estimated Size in 2022 US$ 66 Bn Water Treatment System Market Projected Size in 2031 US$ 111.9 Bn Water Treatment System Market Historical CAGR (2016-2021) 8.4% Water Treatment System Market Value-Based CAGR (2022-2031) 6.0%

Technology and innovation are playing a vital role in safety and scarcity, utility operations, water efficiency, monitoring and treatment, and data analytics. Market players are seeing a greater interest by businesses and utilities to test and implement future-proof technologies.

For instance, remote sensing of water that helps with non-revenue water remediation, and water accounting, Internet of Things (IoT) that enables water quality control, and smart irrigation. Coupled with new computing capacity, IoT enables market players to devise complex models for water management.

Key Takeaways of Water Treatment System Market Study

Worldwide adoption of water treatment systems to surge at 6.7% CAGR over 2022-2031

Preliminary treatment systems to procure leading revenue share, tantamount to 40%

Application in process water/water treatment to remain prominent through 2031

Industrial sector to attract substantial investments from stakeholders

East Asia to emerge as epicenter of value-capture opportunities in coming years



COVID-19 Impact on Water Treatment System Market

While frequent hand washing and sanitization has been broadly considered as among the most efficient ways to avoid contagion of COVID-19, the UNICEF/WHO has estimated that 3 billion individuals globally lack the facilities to follow such norms. With the COVID-19 pandemic underlining the connection between clean water and public health, the bar for “clean” has been lifted.

Water treatment systems have been considered reliable and essential aspect of societies and a key contribution to public health during the global pandemic. Utilities’ initial response to the pandemic by optimizing disinfection doses has been the key step in protection and avoidance of both utility workers and the receiving water ecosystem and minimizes the potential contagion of the coronavirus.

Several companies are stepping up existing water treatment facilities in hard-hit areas that possibly contract COVID-19 infection from places including, community clinics, hospitals, and nursing homes.

“Preserving and reusing wastewater has not been among key priorities for businesses, or individuals. That being said, rising ecological consciousness and increasing regulatory pressure to lower the consumption of natural resources are influencing several industrial businesses to look for innovative ways to use - and reuse - water,” says analyst at FMI.

Water Treatment System Market – Competitive Intelligence

The global water treatment system market is substantially consolidated, with leading players capturing bigger slice of overall market revenue. Manufacturers are highly focused on devising innovative business models to strengthen their market position. They are investing significantly in R&D activities and innovative designs with better capacities. For instance,

Arvind Ltd. has rolled out water elements and O & M services, Kaigo, wherein components and spare verticals incorporate technologies and products used in development and maintenance of effective wastewater treatment systems

Aquatella has developed 4-stage countertop water filter that wards off almost 99% of all heavy metals, toxic pathogens, chemicals, and pesticides from potable water

Pentair plc has taken over US-based water treatment equipment firms - Pelican Water Systems and Aquion - in September 2022



Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Historical Data Available for 2016-2021 Forecast Period 2022-2031 Market Analysis Units for Volume and US$ Mn for Value Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia,

South Asia & Pacific and Middle East and Africa Key Countries Covered US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, U.K., France, Italy,

Spain, Russia, Poland, China, Japan, South Korea, India,

ASEAN, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and South Africa Key Segments Covered System Type, Application, End Use Key Companies Profiled • SUEZ SA



• Veolia Environment S.A.



• Ecolab Inc.



• Xylem Inc.



• Pentair Plc



• Evoqua Water Technologies LLC



• BWT Aktiengesellschaft



• Thermax Global



• Voltas Limited



• VA TECH WABAG LIMITED



• Ion Exchange (India) Ltd



• Aquatech International LLC,



• EnviroChemie GmbH



• Aquarion AG



• Eureka Forbes Ltd.



• IDE Technologies



• Toshiba Corporation



• Hitachi Ltd



• 3M Report Coverage Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence,

DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives

