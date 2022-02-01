Centavizer, a 10X Incubator company, and HealthDatix announce strategic joint venture
This global partnership will provide a solution to a very large disconnect in today's data-driven health market of engagement and preventive awareness.AVENTURA, FLORIDA, USA, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Centavizer (Centz) and HealthDatix (HDX) are pleased to announce they have entered into a global strategic joint venture, combining Centavizer’s groundbreaking member engagement platform (launching in mid-2022) with HealthDatix’s world-class data analytics solutions.
With technology playing an increasingly critical role in every aspect of health, wellness, and everyday life, companies and individuals recognize that they need to utilize solutions that will truly address their specific needs on a one-to-one basis. The Centz-HDX partnership brings together deep skills in healthcare and technology strategy, product ideation, technology development and deployment to create a gamified member engagement experience.
"Partnering with HealthDatix to deliver a transformational experience will allow us to provide a truly world-class member engagement experience. Together, working as one team, we will unlock the full potential of individual members for a groundbreaking engagement experience unlike any other," says Co-Founder of Centavizer, Justin Black.
The solution will put data back into the members’ hands and provide a fun engagement platform to reward members for being aware of their daily activities and individual health metrics. Through HDX's hardware and proprietary software, members will be able to automatically pull individual key health metrics every fifteen minutes. This data is then trended and can be provided to a physician, and/or the individual themselves or a family member.
“We have created game-changing technology to provide the users the ability to take control of their health and wellness, not only as an individual but as a family, to better enrich their lives,” says HealthDatix CEO, Jerry Robinson.
Data provided by the platform is valuable to help with preventive care measures. For years the industry disconnect has been the ability to keep members engaged long enough to realize the actual benefits of a solution like this. Centavizer provides a transformational platform unlike any other that rewards members with actual cash value for their daily activities and health monitoring awareness. Many firms have attempted to address the issue of engagement, but have missed the mark with unrealistic thresholds, unobtainable monetary rewards, and extreme behavioral change efforts.
The team is passionate about changing lives in a positive way and helping others focus on creating their best life. The joint venture has already secured several partnership opportunities with top health and wellness-focused firms and associations and will be launching by mid-2022.
