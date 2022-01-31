Submit Release
News Search

There were 531 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,633 in the last 365 days.

Latino Caucus Stands Supportive of Effort to Restore Relief Funding for Excluded New Jersey Workers

Trenton – New Jersey’s Legislative Latino Caucus issued the following statement of support after learning of the Administration’s plans to restore funding for New Jerseyans who had been excluded from previous COVID-related relief efforts. The Latino Caucus has been persistent with the administration about finding a way to restore $34 million in federal CARES Act funding that had been re-appropriated last year.

 

“We are glad to hear that the administration is moving in the right direction in regard to these sorely needed monies for workers in our state who continue to struggle under financial burdens brought on by the pandemic. We are proud of the strong passion shown by our Caucus members for continuing this fight, and impressing upon the governor and the Department of Human Services the vital importance these funds can play.”

 

The governor said he would be restoring the money through the federal American Rescue Plan. Under an agreement with the Legislature, the administration has the discretion to dispense ARP money in $10 million increments.

 

“We welcome the governor’s commitment to extending the program and also the department’s willingness to make the application process less stringent, and more user-friendly. This immediate remedy puts us in a workable position to move forward with dispersing these funds, for at least the next several months.”

 

Members of the NJ Legislative Latino Caucus include: Senator Nellie Pou, Senator M. Teresa Ruiz, Senator Nilsa Cruz-Perez, Assemblywoman Annette Chaparro, Assemblywoman Angelica Jimenez, Assemblywoman Yvonne Lopez, Assemblyman Pedro Mejia, Assemblywoman Gabriela Mosquera, Assemblywoman Eliana Pintor-Marin and Assemblywoman Annette Quijano.

You just read:

Latino Caucus Stands Supportive of Effort to Restore Relief Funding for Excluded New Jersey Workers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.