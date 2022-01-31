Submit Release
News Search

There were 519 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,625 in the last 365 days.

Michael Tinholme And a Band of All-Star Greats Pay Tribute to David Bowie on his new Record “SINGLED OUT”

Singled Out Album Cover

Lady Stardust Artwork

‘Singled Out’ as one of today’s most moving and entertaining artists!

CAMBRIDGE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singer Michael Tinholme brings together the most celebrated musicians to pay tribute to David Bowie.

Triumphant! and Emotional solo by Mike Garson, David Bowie’s piano man himself, and saxophonist Brandon Fields (Barbara Streisand and Steely Dan)

Bowie fans everywhere are going to marvel at Mike Garson’s moving piano tribute

From Michael Tinholme
Singer, Songwriter and International Recording Artist

Backed by a band of Musical Legends performing at their very best!
“SINGLED OUT” Delivers From the first track to the last!
13 Great Songs with 3 Tinholme Originals.

Joining Michael Tinholme on SINGLED OUT Are Mike Garson, guitarist Mike Miller (Better Midler, Quincey Jones), the acclaimed drummer Gary Novak (Alanis Morrisette, Natalie Cole), legendary guitarist Steve Lukather (Toto, Michael Jackson’s Thriller, Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney). Multi Grammy Winner-Randy Brecker, Brandon Fields (Barbara Streisand, Ray Charles, Steely Dan) Tom Fowler (Frank Zappa Ray Charles)

“Michael Tinholme’s Story is the stuff dreams are made of
or Legends. It’s the stuff that happens in Movies” - Tom Berg USA Today

No wonder that long-time Bowie collaborator Mike Garson recognised something special in the singer Michael Tinholme, with a listen to SINGLED OUT, we are sure that you will too.

Michael Tinholme Facebook
Michael Tinholme Spotify
Michael Tinholme YouTube

Pete bassett
Quite great ltd
+44 7540 368562
email us here

You just read:

Michael Tinholme And a Band of All-Star Greats Pay Tribute to David Bowie on his new Record “SINGLED OUT”

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.