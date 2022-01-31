Michael Tinholme And a Band of All-Star Greats Pay Tribute to David Bowie on his new Record “SINGLED OUT”
‘Singled Out’ as one of today’s most moving and entertaining artists!CAMBRIDGE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singer Michael Tinholme brings together the most celebrated musicians to pay tribute to David Bowie.
Triumphant! and Emotional solo by Mike Garson, David Bowie’s piano man himself, and saxophonist Brandon Fields (Barbara Streisand and Steely Dan)
Bowie fans everywhere are going to marvel at Mike Garson’s moving piano tribute
From Michael Tinholme
Singer, Songwriter and International Recording Artist
Backed by a band of Musical Legends performing at their very best!
“SINGLED OUT” Delivers From the first track to the last!
13 Great Songs with 3 Tinholme Originals.
Joining Michael Tinholme on SINGLED OUT Are Mike Garson, guitarist Mike Miller (Better Midler, Quincey Jones), the acclaimed drummer Gary Novak (Alanis Morrisette, Natalie Cole), legendary guitarist Steve Lukather (Toto, Michael Jackson’s Thriller, Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney). Multi Grammy Winner-Randy Brecker, Brandon Fields (Barbara Streisand, Ray Charles, Steely Dan) Tom Fowler (Frank Zappa Ray Charles)
“Michael Tinholme’s Story is the stuff dreams are made of
or Legends. It’s the stuff that happens in Movies” - Tom Berg USA Today
No wonder that long-time Bowie collaborator Mike Garson recognised something special in the singer Michael Tinholme, with a listen to SINGLED OUT, we are sure that you will too.
