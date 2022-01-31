A Trip Through Bomba’s History Via The Language Of Fashion

Bombazo - Event Info Bombazo

Bomba Exhibition and Fashion Show To Highlight Puerto Rican Culture and Tradition

NEW YORK, NY, USA, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bombazo Wear®, Bomba Caribbean Skirts and Under One Roof Productions are introducing the Bomba Exhibit and Fashion Show: Resistencia y Libertá. The show presents a unique experience representing Bomba's evolution and its historical journey dating back to the 17th century. This event is a great opportunity to join us in highlighting the Bomba movement including its traditions, culture and trends during Black History Month. The inaugural exhibit and fashion event will be presented at El Centro Cultural Carmen Solá de Pereira; Ponce, PR's main cultural center founded in 1963 on February 3rd, 2022 at 6:00pm.

Milteri Tucker Concepción, one of the leaders in Bomba, is highly regarded as a choreographer, cultural warrior, fashion designer and author. She is joining forces with the renowned Creative Director, Javier Pedroza, to put together this event and give the opportunity to represent Puerto Rican culture through the language of fashion. As Pedroza said, “In a political climate where Latin (x,a,o,e) communities are dealing with challenges, it is our commitment to educate the world around us to create unity.”

The multi-talented host, producer, creative and visual director, founder of his own production company Under One Roof Productions, celebrity stylist, philanthropist, and Latinx Editor-at-Large for 360 Magazine, Javier Pedroza, is collaborating with Bomba Wear(r), handmade and tailored skirts for Afro Caribbean and Latin cultural dance. This event promises to be a unique experience of submerging into Puerto Rican culture and tradition.

For more information about the event, please contact Marilyn Lopez of TAG Collective at Marilyn@TAGCollective.com.

About Javier Pedroza

Prior to focusing on hosting and his own production company, Under One Roof Productions, Javier was the Visual Director for the international fashion brand ESCADA, overseeing North America. Javier has also collaborated with brands including Ralph Lauren, NETFLIX, ST. JOHN, Tommy Hilfiger, SONY, Neiman Marcus, Saks 5th Avenue, GANT, Gabriel & Co. and Coomi Jewelry. Javier's styling experiences include styling Supermodels and Hollywood celebrities for major red carpet award shows such as The Oscar, The Emmy, The Golden Globe, The Grammy, and The SAG Awards.

