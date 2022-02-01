Antea and Telepresenz Partner to Deliver Mobile Asset Integrity Management via Remote-Assistance Wearable Devices

Asset Integrity Software Solutions

Antea AIM and Telepresenz Connected Worker Software Combine for Use With Remote, Hands-Free Wearable Devices

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Antea, a global leader in innovative risk-based asset integrity management (AIM) software with 3D digital twin integration, has forged a strategic partnership with Telepresenz, a company that specializes in augmented reality (AR) wearable devices that connect remote front-line workers to mentors in the office for real-time collaboration. The partnership will combine Antea’s AIM and Mobile Connected Worker software with Telepresenz head-mounted AR devices, enabling field service teams to provide remote assistance during asset inspections, empower contractors and other contingent workers, and enhance companies’ abilities to train and onboard new employees at an accelerated pace.

The partnership will benefit operators of asset-intensive plants and facilities in the oil and gas, chemical and power industries worldwide. Operators in field can remotely connect with mentors when trying to resolve critical issues they encounter during inspections. Operators can also access asset sensor data and other reference materials digitally to enable more efficient workflows. Benefits include quicker turnaround, reduced travel investment, improvement in first-time fix rates, a 10X faster resolution and return to services rate, and an overall increase to safety, productivity and capability.

“At Antea, we strive to deliver the most feature-rich mechanical integrity risk based inspection platform available. Together, Antea and Teleprensenz will help change the way work happens with asset integrity management in a post-pandemic world,” Floyd Baker, VP Antea North America.

“We are very excited to partner with Antea and believe this partnership will drive accelerated growth for both companies in the global market,” said Indu Tolia, CEO/Founder of Telepresenz. “An integrated offering of Antea’s asset intelligence and services with the Telepresenz real-time remote assistance and digital workflow platform will reduce equipment downtime, improve overall service delivery, and reduce costs for businesses.”

About Antea

Antea specializes in highly flexible RBI-driven asset integrity management software solutions with 3D digital twin integration. Since 1989, Antea has supplied integrated services with highly flexible software to ensure that businesses are equipped with the most advanced technologies. The company’s philosophy is built around delivering a sustainable database at the forefront of digital innovation in an economically feasible way. Protecting clients’ investments is paramount.