Hudson Charles Rose's Openly Broken Bares the Truth of Disabled Life as well as the struggles of Mental Health
EINPresswire.com/ -- The sad thing about having a disability is that people with disabilities are disabled even further by society. Life is a challenge in general, and it is even more challenging for persons with disabilities; this is true, but disabled does not mean unable, and they can function just as well as others in certain areas. Hudson Rose is a man living with cerebral palsy, and on his blog, Openly Broken, he talks about the joys and struggles of living with disabilities without pretenses.
Like anything else, having a disability has its ups and downs. Its downs, of course, are that psychological disorders are pretty common, and being unable to do stuff most can be frustrating. On the other hand, they get shorter lines, prioritized handicap signs, and wheelchairs for long distances.
Being economically able is one of the biggest challenges for people with disabilities, but Hudson Rose is finding his path by exploring his choices. Talking and writing are skills unaffected by CP, making it a viable option as in coaching and motivational speaking. While there is no concrete plan yet on how to do it, he wants to make a living by making life easier for others with disabilities. He has a few running ideas: products relevant to people with disabilities and motivational merchandise.
The economic disability resulting from physical and intellectual disabilities is a significant contributor to the development of mental health disorders in people with disabilities, anxiety, and depression being the most common. Other blogs by people with disabilities seem to focus on accessibility concerns, lifestyle, beauty, fashion, and travel. Hudson Rose feels like their blogs are not representative of how it truly is to be disabled—precisely, the psychological aspect of physical and intellectual disabilities.
Reminding people that those with disabilities are real people with raw experiences, both good and bad, he wants to show the truth in being disabled. He appeals to the audience who wants to learn about the honest and real experiences of a person with a disability and create connections with no pretenses.
Hudson Rose aspires to create a community where discussion on people's struggles with mental health problems is destigmatized. This includes people without disabilities who are going through the same. In creating this community, he hopes to contribute to a safer and more accepting world. In sharing his life, he encourages others to share theirs as well.
No one is ever alone in their struggles, and it may take a bit of effort, but there will always be a place and a community where there will be no judgment when one bares his thoughts and emotions. Depression and anxiety are a couple that people with and without disabilities commonly encounter, but they do not have to become lasting experiences.
Mental health problems are troublesome to deal with, but the presence of others in the same boat makes the journey considerably smoother. Learn more about Hudson Rose, the natural and unfiltered recount of his life events, and how he deals with his disability by visiting Openly Broken. You can also find Hudson on Instagram at hudson.rose.official
Hudson Rose
Hudson Rose
Blogger
hudsonthehomeboy@gmail.com