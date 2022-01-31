High Purity Quartz Market to Grow with a CAGR of 8.5% from 2020 to 2027 |Unimin Corp./Sibelco , The Quartz Corp.

Expanding consumer electronic industry to stimulate high purity quartz market

Expanding consumer electronic industry to stimulate high purity quartz market , High-purity quartz is an important industrial material used in high-end electronics applications like semiconductors, lighting, and solar panels.

In terms of revenue, the global high purity quartz market is expected to reach around US$ 1,331.0 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 8.5 percent over the forecast period (2020-2027).

Market Overview:

High purity quartz majorly find application across semiconductors, lighting, electronics, and solar PV industry. The product has a superior ability to withstand heat and its durability.

Competitive Landscape:

Established Players

Unimin Corp./Sibelco

The Quartz Corp.

Russian Quartz LLC – Kyshtym Mining - Sumitomo

Other Small Players

Jiangsu Pacific Quartz Co.

Potential Upcoming Players

Nordic Mining

High Purity Quartz Pty Ltd

Key Market Drivers:

Growing demand for high purity quartz from the telecommunication and optical fiber industry. It is a key material widely used in many industries such as telecommunication, semiconductor technology, and optics. Government across the developed and developing countries are investing in broadband networks. For instance, in 2020, the U.K. government announced plans to invest US$ 6.5 Bn to deliver full-fibre broadband across the country.

Increasing consumption of silica gel around the globe is expected to fuel the market growth of high purity quartz. For instance, in February 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific Baltics, a US-owned Lithuanian producer of medical and scientific equipment, has announced to expand its product range by launching the production of high-purity silica gel

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The Covid-19 outbreak has had an adverse impact on various industries around the globe. Due to the strict rules and regulations undertaken by government to curb the spread of the infection, companies are looking to function remotely. Moreover, various companies are looking to implement strict measures to operate at minimum risks. Additionally, various companies had shutdowns their manufacturing units which had an adverse impact on high purity quartz market.

Key Takeaways:

The high purity quartz market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.5 % over the forecast period owing to the high demand for quartz from end-user industries such as telecommunication, semiconductor technology, and optics.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the widespread usage of electronic products across countries such as China, India, and Japan. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, Indian appliance and consumer electronics (ACE) market reached Rs. 76,400 crore (US$ 10.93 billion) in 2019. Appliances and consumer electronics industry is expected to double to reach Rs. 1.48 lakh crore (US$ 21.18 billion) by 2025.

High Purity Quartz Market insights will help businesses in a variety of industries increase their revenue impact:

» Creating a framework for assessing the appeal of different products, solutions, and technologies in the High Purity Quartz Market; assisting stakeholders in identifying key problem areas related to their global High Purity Quartz market consolidation strategies; and providing solutions

» High Purity Quartz : market supply-side analysis, as well as potential synergies for top players looking to keep their market leadership.

» The most recent market research A High Purity Quartz market survey is also available, which covers 20+ countries and key categories and provides an outlook.

» The study also includes insights and forecasts on High Purity Quartz market drivers, trends, and influencing factors.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:-

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.