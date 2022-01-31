Sean Astin to Speak at Alpert Jewish Family Service’s 18TH Annual ‘No Excuse For Abuse’ Virtual Evening
Free Event Focus on Breaking the Stigmas of Domestic Abuse and Mental Illness, and Features Sean Astin, Actor, Director and Son of Actress Patty Duke
Year after year, this event and the guests we feature continue to both educate and inspire all those who participate”WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the 18th consecutive year, Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service of Palm Beach County (Alpert JFS) will host its No Excuse For Abuse event. Being held virtually February 16, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. , the event is free and features an intimate sit-down with actor, director and producer, Sean Astin. This year’s focus is “Breaking the Stigma.”
Sean is the son of the late, great actress Patty Duke, who struggled with bipolar disorder throughout her life. He will tell his story of growing up with a mother who for years lived with a mental illness that was undiagnosed. He will share how he and his family survived her erratic and abusive behavior and how, after her diagnosis and effective treatment, their lives improved.
During the event, Alpert JFS will also take a look back at the past 18 years of ‘No Excuse For Abuse’; feature emotional client impact stories highlighting the agency’s Domestic Abuse Program; share how the agency addresses mental health needs in Palm Beach County; and hear from Emily Helfrich, Relationships & Decisions Program Specialist from Alpert JFS’ Teen Trainer Program.
WHAT: Alpert Jewish Family Service’s 18th Annual No Excuse for Abuse Virtual Evening
WHEN: Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.
WHERE: Virtual. To register, visit https://www.alpertjfs.org/2022noexcuse/.
WHO: Sean Astin is a film actor, director and producer. He is best known for iconic roles including Samwise Gamgee in the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy, Mikey Walsh in “The Goonies,” the title character in “Rudy,” and Bob Newby in Netflix’s “Stranger Things.” Astin is also son of legendary actress Patty Duke. He is a vocal advocate for mental health education and for ending the stigma of mental illness.
Astin will be interviewed by Dr. Elaine Rotenberg, Clinical Director at Alpert JFS.
"The annual 'No Excuse for Abuse' fundraising event is now in its 18th year, demonstrating Alpert JFS' ongoing commitment to domestic abuse prevention and breaking the stigma of mental illness through education and treatment," said Zelda Mason, President and Chair of the Alpert JFS Board of Directors. "We are thankful for the continued support of Alpert JFS' essential services, including our Domestic Abuse program, that provide professional counseling for those in need."
DETAILS: Event Co-Chairs are Renee & Rob Gordon, Patti & Tony Lampert, and Barbara & Peter Sidel. Event Emcees are Wendy & Geoff Stahl. Presenting sponsor is Zelda Mason. Empower Sponsors are Arlene Kaufman & Sandy Baklor and Nancy & Joel Hart. Awareness Sponsors are Diann & Thomas Mann and Lesser Lesser Landy & Smith PLLC, Attorneys at Law. Strength Sponsor is Judith & Jack Rosenberg. Hope Sponsors are Marsha & Steve Funk, Renee & Robert Gordon, Sharon & Mitchell Kitroser, Jane & Arnold Lampbert, Patti & Tony Lampert and Barbara & Peter Sidel. Hosts are Rick Baer, Marjorie & Barry Berg, Traci & Keith Braun, Sheila Engelstein, Donna Baumzweig & David Ginsberg, Alan Goldberg, Hope & Gary Hoffman, Jimmy Katz, Judith & Martin Knopf, Marjie & Dr. Sheldon Konigsberg, Barbara Leidner, Vivian Lieberman, Jennifer & Michael Lourie, Karen Levy-Lutner & Dr. Lawrence Lutner, Maxine Marks, Marsh and McLennan, Mutual of America, Robyn & Dale Rands, Shelley & Nathan Rabhan, Hope & Gene Silverman, Wendy & Michael Tulman, and Carolyn & Michael Yasuna.
Alpert JFS has set out a fundraising goal of $300,000 for this event. Sponsorship and other giving opportunities are still available. Please contact 561-713-1886 to learn more or to donate.
About Alpert JFS
Established in 1974, Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service is a nationally accredited service provider for children, adults, seniors, and Holocaust survivors. The non-profit, non-sectarian organization is a trusted leader, with a team of nearly 200 highly skilled professionals delivering high-quality care to community members. Alpert JFS works to ensure the well-being of children and families, independence of older adults and quality-of-life for individuals with disabilities. For more information, visit www.AlpertJFS.org or phone 561-684-1991.
