Sean Astin to Speak at Alpert Jewish Family Service’s 18TH Annual ‘No Excuse For Abuse’ Virtual Evening

No Excuse for Abuse Virtual Evening Sean Astin Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service

Free Event Focus on Breaking the Stigmas of Domestic Abuse and Mental Illness, and Features Sean Astin, Actor, Director and Son of Actress Patty Duke

Year after year, this event and the guests we feature continue to both educate and inspire all those who participate” — Zelda Mason, President and Chair of the Alpert JFS Board of Directors