Control Valve Market Trends , Growth Factors, CAGR Status, Industry Insights by Top Key Players and, Forecast to 2027

Implementation of automation technologies provides lucrative opportunities for growth.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to research, titled, Control Valve Market by Type (Linear and Rotary), Operation (Pneumatic Control Valve, Hydraulic Control Valve, and Electrical Control Valve), and Application (Electrical Power, Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals, Mining, Chemicals, Food & Beverages, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027. The global control valve market size accounted for $5.40 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $7.96 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.0 % from 2020 to 2027.

The report analyzes the global control valve market on the basis of type, operation, application, and region. The types of control valve covered in this report are linear control valve and rotary control valve. Increase in applications of control valves in oil & gas, electrical power, and mining sectors, such as exploration and production, downstream oil & gas activities, and power generation are expected to foster growth in the future.

Top Leading Players:

The key players profiled in the control valve market report include Crane Co., include Crane Co., Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corporation, Schlumberger Ltd, Metso Corporation, KSB SE & Co. KGaA, KITZ Corporation, Samson Aktiengesellschaft, and Velan Inc.

These players have implemented various strategies such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, new product launches, and collaborations to strengthen their position in the industry.

Control Valve By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging control valve market trends and dynamics.

• In-depth market analysis is conducted by control valve market estimations for the key market segments between 2019 and 2027.

• Extensive analysis of the control valve market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the

market framework.

• A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Covid-19 scenario:

The global control valve report includes an in-depth analysis of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the market. Moreover, it helps the frontrunners in the industry to devise new strategies to gain a competitive edge over other companies and how to deal with sudden changes in value and supply chain without compromising the credibility of the business.

Global Control Valve Market Segments

By Type

• Linear

• Rotary

By Application

• Electrical Power

• Oil & Gas

• Water & Wastewater

• Automotive

• Pharmaceuticals

• Mining

• Chemicals

• Food & Beverages

• Others

Key Findings Of The Study

By type, the linear segment registered the highest revenue in the control valve market in 2019.

Depending on the operation, the pneumatic control valve segment dominated the control valve market, in terms of revenue in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR 5.6% during the forecast period

The key players within the control valve market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps understand the competitive outlook of the control valve industry.

The report provides an extensive analysis of the control valve market trends and emerging opportunities of the market.

