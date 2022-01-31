Global EdTech and Smart Classroom Market to Witness Phenomenal Rise as Life Remains Restricted due to COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global edtech and smart classroom market has been thriving as lockdowns due to COVID-19 have forced education institutes shut. Customizable options to pursue education anywhere between K-12 years has allowed edtech and smart classroom companies to make a stronger impact in the past two years. According to Fairfield Market Research, the global edtech and smart classroom market will be worth US$188.8 Bn by 2026 from US$72.1 Bn in 2018. Between the forecast years of 2021 and 2026, the market is expected to surge at a whopping CAGR of 14.5%, predict analysts.



Mammoth Expansion of EdTech and Smart Classroom Market Attributable to Customized Learning Solutions

The newfound flexibility with edtech and smart classroom solutions to alter lessons has given students a chance to pursue education at varying speeds. Tailoring lessons and creating unique learning experiences have given this market a solid ground to build on. From flexible timing to different modes of testing, the aim of these modern educative solutions is to be more inclusive of students across the globe. The market is also being supported by improved IT infrastructure, better availability of the Internet, and access to obscure courses, which is luring in adults. The report predicts that the market will witness a growing subscriber base as the pandemic changes mindsets of brick-and-mortar schools and colleges to learning at the desired pace.

Learning System Management Segment to Lead by a Margin

The popularity of the learning system management (LMS) programmes is expected to remain high. Their usage for tracking, offering courses, supervision, and certification and gradation is expected to create significant demand in the coming years. LMS has a strong advantage as it is fully designed to automate learning administrations, keep track of classroom instructions, and offer content management and creation capabilities. The system also provides easy access to study material, making learning more activity-based than just a task.

Europe Edtech and Smart Classroom Market to Remain at Forefront

Geographically, North America is expected to lead the global edtech and smart classroom market during the forecast period. This regional market is expected to register a CAGR of 13.4% between the years 2021 and 2026. Meanwhile, Europe is also expected to see an exceptional growth rate as e-learning and virtual classrooms become an integral part of the education system in the developed region. Interactive displays and wireless technologies are expected to push the end users to adopt these solutions to make the most of the restricted lifestyle due to the pandemic.



﻿Some of the key players operating in the global edtech and smart classroom market are BYJU’s, Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc., IBM Corporation, Learning Technologies Group, Cisco Systems Inc., Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corporation, Dell Inc., SMART Technologies ULC, and Cornerstone On-demand Inc. Expand reach will be the main move of these companies to tap into rural markets, making education a more affordable commodity. In line with the same thought, BYJU'S has partnered with The Akshaya Patra Foundation as of January 2022. The move comes to further the mission to reach out to underprivileged children with quality education to transform lives.

