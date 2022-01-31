Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market Progresses for Huge Profits During the Forecast Period 2022–2028

Rise in the incidence of patients with chronic pain due to the increase in the prevalence of obesity, diabetes have contributed towards the market growth.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market by Application (Cardiology, Oncology, and Pain Management), Product Type (Devices and Disposables) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 - 2028". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The market growth is favored by the increase in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, such as, atrial fibrillation, incidence of patients’ suffering from cancer and pain, and increase in demand for minimally-invasive procedures. The use of ultrasound ablation technology in RFAD is also augmenting the popularity of these devices. However, the market is limited by the high treatment cost, low awareness about the procedure, and availability of other treatments. It is estimated that the impact of drivers is expected to be higher than the restraints. Moreover, lucrative growth opportunities, such as expansion in emerging markets, untapped market in the developing regions, and technological advancements in RFA.

The key players profiled in this report include Halyard Health, Inc., Stryker Corporation, St. Jude Medical, Inc., Medtronic Plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, C. R. Bard, Inc., AngioDynamics, Inc., Hologic, Inc., AtriCure, Inc., and Johnson & Johnson. Other players in the RFAD market include Baylis Medical, Arthrex, Inc., inomed Medizintechnik GmbH, Sutter Medizintechnik GmbH, Bramsys Indstria e Comrcio Ltda, ENDO-FLEX GmbH, Epimed International, and sfm medical devices GmbH.

Cardiology was the leading segment in 2015, and is expected to maintain the lead throughout the analysis period.

Disposables dominated the market with over two-thirds of the total market share in 2021.

Radiofrequency ablation devices used for oncology is estimated to be the fastest growing segments.

Radiofrequency ablation devices market in Russia is projected to grow at a high CAGR of 14.3% and would reach $23 million by 2028.

Asia-Pacific market for radiofrequency ablation devices will be the fastest growing regional market.

