Clinical Communication & Collaboration Market to Hit US$ 4.2 Billion by 2030

The clinical communication and collaboration market size is predicted to hit around US$ 4.2 billion by 2030 and expanding growth at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2021 to 2030.

/EIN News/ -- Ottawa, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the clinical communication and collaboration market size is was valued at US$ 1.4 billion in 2020. The global clinical communication and collaboration market is primarily driven by the rising need for the effective communication systems in healthcare sector to eliminate the medical errors that occur due to lack of effective communication. The CC&C market is significantly driven by the availability of several features at a single platform. The CC&C systems integrates the medical alarming, text messaging, and video communication at a single platform that helps in effective communication among the hospital staffs. This one stop solution is expected to boost its adoption in clinics and hospitals during the forecast period.



Moreover, the rising number of hospital admissions owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and growing geriatric population is boosting the demand for maintaining proper patient related data and its quick access as and when needed. The CC&C provides an improved means of communication, which in turn increases the operational efficiency of the hospitals and clinics.

Report Scope of the Clinical Communication & Collaboration Market

Technological advancements introduced in the clinical communication and collaboration systems is expected to drive the demand in the forthcoming years. The installation of new technologies such as Bluetooth connectivity, artificial intelligence (AI), and internet of things (IoT) enables the healthcare staffs to remotely use the CC&C systems from their smartphones. These technologies will also enable to keep a track of the latest and past medical history of the patients that can provide useful information regarding the patient’s treatment in future. Therefore, these latest features may increase the efficiency of the hospital and can contribute towards the betterment of the patient care.

With increased adoption of CC&C systems in hospitals and clinics, the physical interaction between healthcare members and the patients is expected to decrease, while there would be anincreased virtual communication. This may increase the risk of the medical errors due to the lack of proper communication and hence, this is a major challenge to the market players.

North America dominated the global clinical communication and collaboration market in 2020. The developed healthcare infrastructure facilitates the adoption of advanced technologies in order to improve the operational efficiency of the hospitals. The growing number of patients in North America is a major factor that boosts the adoption of CC&C in the hospitals and clinics in the region.According to the CDC, in 2019, there were 45 million outpatient surgeries, over 900 million physician visits, and 155 million emergency department visits in US.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the most opportunistic market during the forecast period. This is majorly due to the increased investments in the urbanization and healthcare infrastructure development activities. Further, the untapped markets in this region provides promising opportunities to the market players. Moreover, the nations such as Australia, Indonesia, and Singapore have witnessed a rapid traction in the adoption of digital healthcare platforms in the recent years. Telemedicine has played a significant role in the surging popularity of the digital health platforms. Therefore, rising popularity of digital and advanced systems is expected to drive the market growth in this region in the foreseeable future.

Based on component, the solution segment dominated the market in 2020.The integration of advanced alarm system, text messaging, alerts and notification system, and video communication in a single platform. Further, the introduction of IoT is the trending technology introduced that is expected to drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Based on end use, the clinics segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment, owing to the increased number of physician visits and rising number of private clinics across the developed and developing regions. The increasing demand for the healthcare services is boosting the growth of the clinics.

Based on deployment, the hosted segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment. This can be attributed to the rapidly surging adoption of the cloud-based storage services across the globe due to its low cost. Further, the cloud-based storage allows quicker access to data and helps in real-time data sharing that might play a critical role in serving the patients efficiently. Hence, this segment is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

In July 2021, Vocera Communications, Inc., introduced Vocera Edge, a cloud-based clinical communication and collaboration software for the smartphones that enables the healthcare system to efficiently access electronic health record and improves communication among the doctors and staffs. The various developmental strategies like new product launches with latest and innovative features fosters market growth and offers lucrative growth opportunities to the market players.

