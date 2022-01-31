Eight Konabos Team Members win 2022 Sitecore Most Valuable Professional award

Elite distinction awarded for commitment and dedication to the Sitecore community

UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Konabos, today announced that Akshay Sura, Kamruz Jaman, Dennis Augustine, Bruce Davis-Goff, Anindita Bhattacharya, Hugo Santos, Mostafa Hanafi, and Rachna Gupta have been named a Most Valuable Professional (MVP) in 2022 by Sitecore®, the global leader in digital experience management software. Our MVPs were one of only 235 professionals worldwide to be named a Sitecore MVP this year.

Jaman earned his 10th Sitecore MVP, while Hanafi and Gupta were first-time winners. Hanafi also represents the first time that Egypt is represented on the list.

Recognizing professionals within the Sitecore community who actively apply their talent and expertise to help others best utilize Sitecore products to deliver premier customer experiences, the MVP program is now in its 16th year. Of more than 16,000 certified developers and over 30,000 active community participants, the 235 MVPs are truly an elite group. This year’s MVPs were selected for the quality, quantity and impact of the contributions they made in 2021, including the sharing of product expertise and mastery of the Sitecore platform to support both partners and customers.

“We are beyond excited here at Konabos to have an internal single-year record of eight Sitecore MVPs in 2022. Our collaboration and leadership in the Sitecore community has been a hallmark of our company in the five years since formation, and we look forward to providing our clients and partners with the expertise to thrive in the marketplace shift towards Composable DXP.” - Kamruz Jaman, Partner, Konabos

Konabos boasts 10 current and previous Sitecore MVPs on the team, with over 40 collective wins in categories spanning technology and strategy.

“The Sitecore community is one of our greatest assets. It’s a highly collaborative environment where members freely share their knowledge and insights across numerous channels and at events,” said Dave O’Flanagan, Sitecore chief product officer. “Sitecore MVPs stand out as community leaders who are dedicated to helping others build greater digital experiences for their organizations and customers. They are an invaluable resource and important part of the Sitecore user experience, for which we are truly grateful.”

More information can be found about the MVP Program on the Sitecore MVP site: http://mvp.sitecore.com.