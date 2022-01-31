N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone Market To Reach USD 1400 Billion By 2027 | Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Balaji Amines Limited

N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone

N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone Market is growing on the back of high adoption of industrial solvents in electric vehicle batteries and a booming electronics industry

SEATTLE, WA, US, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone Market is growing on the back of high adoption of industrial solvents in electric vehicle batteries and a booming electronics industry , N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone is an organic and inorganic chemical compound with a high boiling point and excellent solvency for a wide range of organic and inorganic chemical compounds.

In terms of revenue, the global N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone market is expected to surpass US$ 1400 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4 percent over the forecast period (2020 to 2027).

Overview

N-Methyl-2-Pirrolidone is an organic compound that is a 5-membered lactam. It is a colorless liquid, but impure samples are yellow. It is miscible with water and most organic solvents. In contrast to other phenols, hexane, and ethanol, it has no toxicity or reactivity. Although N-Methyl-2-P-Pyrrolidone is odorless, it can be irritating to the eyes and respiratory system. Exposure to high concentrations may cause a reduction in consciousness. At room temperature, it will evaporate and disperse quickly, but will remain dangerous for many hours. Repeated or prolonged contact with the skin can lead to dermatitis. Research shows that it may have adverse effects on human reproduction.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies contributing to the global n-methyl 2-pyrrolidone market include Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Shandong Qingyun Changxin Chemical Science-Tech Co., Ltd., Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Balaji Amines Limited, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Abtonsmart Chemical Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Realsun Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., and Puyang Guangming Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Drivers

High demand from the electronics sector to manufacture magnetic wire coatings owing to their excellent thermal stability is expected to augment the growth of the n-methyl 2-pyrrolidone market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, increasing adoption of lithium-ion batteries and industrial cleaning agents across the industrial sector is expected to further cushion the growth of the n-methyl 2-pyrrolidone market over the forecast period.

Summary of the COVID-19 Aftermath

The global n-methyl 2-pyrrolidone market suffered short-term losses during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result of international shipment cancellations, the crisis-driven disruptions in the supply chains have skyrocketed the price of raw materials and coating resins. In an attempt to lower their reliance on overseas imports, market participants have shifted their focus to domestic production to meet local demands.

Key Takeaways

The n-methyl 2-pyrrolidone market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption in the automotive and electronic industries combined with product launches. For instance, in September 2021, PPG showcased its new electric vehicle battery solutions, developed by using N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) solvent to enhance lithium-ion battery efficiency.

In terms of the territorial breakdown, the Asia Pacific region is a major destination for the global n-methyl 2-pyrrolidone market in view of the availability of low-cost raw materials, high demand for electronic products in the ecommerce sector, and growing export activities in China.

In parallel, North America is another profit hub for the global n-methyl 2-pyrrolidone market on the heels of increasing adoption of cost-saving solutions in the electronics sector and capacity expansions of major participants.

