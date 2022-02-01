Family Law Trial Attorney Patrick Galasso Joins The Wagner Law Group
The Wagner Law Group, has announced that Patrick Galasso will be joining the firm’s Private Clients Team as an associate.
Patrick's excellent experience, particularly in the area of family law, will be a tremendous asset to our firm's growing Private Clients practice. We are delighted to welcome him."
— Marcia S. Wagner, Founder and Managing Director
Mr. Galasso joins The Wagner Law Group’s robust and expanding Private Clients Team, focusing his practice on family law and probate matters including the resolution of divorces, custody disputes, conflicts involving support orders, guardianship, premarital agreements, and restraining orders. In addition to the emphasis of his practice in the field of domestic relations, Mr. Galasso also has experience litigating a wide variety of civil matters including contract disputes, personal injury cases, and employment issues, having represented clients in cases ranging from small claims to lawsuits involving multinational corporations in federal court. He engages in all aspects of civil litigation, including motions practice, discovery, depositions, mediation and trial.
Prior to joining The Wagner Law Group, Mr. Galasso began his career in Washington, D.C., first as a Research Fellow at the National Association of Attorneys General, and then as a prosecutor on behalf of the Office of the Attorney General for the District of Columbia, before transitioning to private practice at a Maryland law firm servicing the Washington, D.C. area, and then as an associate at a Boston law firm. He graduated from Colgate University, summa cum laude, and the George Washington University Law School, where he was a staff member for the Federal Circuit Bar Journal. Mr. Galasso is admitted to the practice of law in Massachusetts, the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, Maryland, and the District of Columbia.
The Wagner Law Group’s Private Clients Team, led by Regina Snow Mandl and now with eight attorneys, is dedicated to helping clients with their personal law and private wealth needs. The team handles trusts and estates, family law and probate matters and also includes a highly unique Union Members Estate Planning Program designed for first responders. With the knowledge that each individual has distinctive goals, the firm’s Private Clients Team crafts custom-tailored strategies to provide clients with the highest level of legal services. Based in the firm’s Lincoln, MA office, the Private Clients Team also meets frequently with clients in its Boston office and has attorneys in Tampa and Ft. Lauderdale.
Celebrating its 25th anniversary, The Wagner Law Group continues to be dedicated to the highest standards of integrity, excellence and thought leadership, and is considered to be the nation’s preeminent ERISA and employee benefits law firm. Now with 47 attorneys in 12 offices, it provides unparalleled legal advice to its clients, including large, small and nonprofit corporations as well as individuals and government entities nationwide and in several foreign countries. The firm’s attorneys combine decades of experience in their fields of practice and include those who are AV-rated by Martindale-Hubbell and have been annually named to prestigious Super Lawyers and Best Lawyers® lists. The Wagner Law Group is recognized by U.S. News and World Report as a Tier 1 National Best Law Firm in the areas of ERISA and employee benefits, and has the largest number nationwide of Fellows of the American College of Employee Benefits Counsel, an invitation-only organization of nationally recognized employee benefits lawyers. It is certified as a woman-owned and operated business by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council and is listed among the largest woman-owned businesses in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal.
