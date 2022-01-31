Refrigeration oil Market to Witness Immense Growth USD 1800 Million by 2027 | Exxon Mobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell

Refrigeration oil

Refrigeration oil market is witnessing strong growth due to growing demand for vaccines and drug storage

SEATTLE, WA, US, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Refrigeration oil market is witnessing strong growth due to growing demand for vaccines and drug storage , Refrigeration oil can be synthetic or mineral based. It is completely free of contamination and has excellent thermal and chemical stability.

In terms of revenue, the global refrigeration oil market is expected to surpass US$ 1800 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3 percent over the forecast period (2020 to 2027).

Market Overview:

Refrigeration oil is used in the packaging of frozen food and in the pharmaceutical industry. The pharmaceutical industry has been experiencing substantial growth and is expected to drive the global refrigeration oil market. In addition to being environmentally friendly, the oil is also highly compatible with the refrigerant. While refrigeration oil is largely used in packaged food, it is also used in the pharmaceutical industry. As packaged food is perishable, pharmaceuticals require low-temperature storage.

Competitive Landscape:

Exxon Mobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd., Meiwa Corporation, CPI Fluid Engineering, FUCHS Lubricants, and Performance Chemicals

Key Market Drivers:

Expanding food &beverage industry is creating demand for refrigeration system which in turn augmenting oil market growth. Moreover, increasing trade of food around the globe is again expected to foster growth of the market. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, the total agriculture commodities export was US$ 17.19 billion between March 2020 and February 2021. In April 2021, grapes export amounted to US$ 47.36 million. In FY21, grapes export amounted to US$ 313.61 million. In April 2021, India exported pulses worth US$ 17.73 million and dairy products worth US$ 12.63 million.

Strong growth in healthcare sector due to advancement in treatment, and growing incidence of chronic disease is again fostering growth of the refrigeration oil market. Moreover, growing demand for storing drug and vaccines is also contributing to growth of the market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The market of refrigeration oil has witness strong growth during pandemic due to high demand for storing vaccines and drugs that needs to supply around the globe.

Key Takeaways:

The refrigeration oil market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.3 % over the forecast period owing to the advancement in lubricants for refrigeration system.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the rapid urbanization and industrialization.

