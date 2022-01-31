Pharmaceutical Solvents Market Growth with 4.4 % CAGR Predicted till 2020-2027 | Mitsui Chemicals,Clariant AG ,BASF SE

Pharmaceutical Solvents

Pharmaceutical Solvents Market Continues To Expand With Increasing Adoption Of Advanced Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Technologies

SEATTLE, WA, US, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pharmaceutical Solvents Market Continues To Expand With Increasing Adoption Of Advanced Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Technologies , Solvents are chemicals used in the production of pharmaceuticals. They're also used in the extraction and purification process as a reaction medium.

In terms of revenue, the global pharmaceutical solvent market is expected to surpass US$ 4.3 billion by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4 percent over the forecast period (2020 to 2027).

Overview:

The global pharmaceutical solvent market is one of the largest segments in the chemical applications market. Besides their use in the manufacture of fine chemicals, they also play a vital role in the cradle-to-gate life cycle of agrochemicals. Pharmaceutical solvents are often derived from vegetable and mineral oils. Some of these include almond, cottonseed, and corn oil. Other oils used as pharmaceutical solvents include essential and special vegetable oils. These oils are classified according to their use in food and medicine. The monographs for these oils can be found in the USP-NF's National Formulary section.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing adoption of advanced technologies to increase flexibility of pharmaceutical manufacturing and to solve the drug shortage problem is expected to boost growth of the global pharmaceutical solvents market during the forecast period. For instance, in January 2022, the U.S. government passed a bill supporting new era of biopharma advanced and continuous manufacturing. The bill aligns with the FDA initiatives to break down the barriers in the adoption of advanced manufacturing, and building more resilient pharmaceutical supply chains during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, stringent regulations and rules regarding the manufacturing of the solvents is expected to hamper growth of the global pharmaceutical solvents market over the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19:

The global pharmaceutical solvents market witnessed par growth during the COVID-19 pandemic. The constant demand for innovative chemicals recipes and fresh formulations for tackling the pandemic situation effectively is leading to increased production of pharmaceutical solvents. The growing requirement for drugs to treat symptoms of COVID-19 and implementation of regulations and protocols for saving stocks is expected to support growth of the global pharmaceutical solvents market during COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Takeaways:

The global pharmaceutical solvents market is expected to grow, with a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period, due to rising investment in pharmaceutical industry by government to develop more drugs. For instance, in February 2021, the government of India approved production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for pharmaceuticals for a period of eight years. The scheme is expected to benefit domestic manufacturers, help to create employment and it is projected to contribute to the availability of extended range of low-cost drugs for consumers.

Among regions, North America is expected to witness robust growth in the global pharmaceutical solvents market during the forecast period, owing to strong presence of medical device manufacturers, growing spending on R&D of pharmaceutical products in the region.

Major players operating in the global pharmaceutical solvents market include Mitsui Chemicals, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Clariant AG, BASF SE, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Brenntag SE, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Merck KGaA, DuPont, and Dow.

